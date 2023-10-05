Joint Munitions Command, McAlester Army Ammunition Plant, and Rafael Systems Global Sustainment Forge Strategic Partnership for Spike Missile Production

MCALESTER, Okla., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Munitions Command (JMC), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (RADS), Rafael Systems Global Sustainment (RSGS), and McAlester Army Ammunition Plant (MCAAP), have signed a Basic Order Agreement (BOA) to jointly advance the production of the cutting-edge Spike missile system.

A recent Spike SR test fire in the U.S. (PRNewswire)

This partnership underscores the value and capabilities the organic industrial base has to offer. Leveraging the expertise and resources of both organizations provides significant value to the Army and supports Army Readiness.

The 5th Generation Spike electro-optical guided missile system, renowned for its precision, versatility, and reliability, stands as a testament to the ingenuity and engineering prowess of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. Through their United States subsidiary Rafael Systems Global Sustainment, they are joining forces with the Joint Munitions Command. "We look forward to further enhancing the production, deployment, and sustainment of this advanced weaponry," said RSGS President and CEO Joe Anderson .

The collaborative efforts between JMC, MCAAP, RADS and RSGS will not only provide a critical capability to our Warfighters, but also enhances and maintains critical skillsets to meet the Army of 2030 and beyond.

The U.S. Army leverages Public-Private Partnerships (P3) to preserve the Organic Industrial Base (OIB) and ensure Soldiers have what they need, when they need it. P3 agreements are arrangements between government agencies, or between government agencies and industry or educational partners, to provide products, services and research and development. P3 agreements can also be used to secure use of facilities or equipment for the partners.

Rafael Systems Global Sustainment (RSGS) LLC, founded in 2019, is a U.S. proxy company subsidiary and authorized broker for Rafael Advanced Defense Systems in Israel . The RSGS mission is to serve the North American market and deliver tested and proven technical solutions along with sustainment support that closes capability gaps for the U.S. Government and critical commercial sector enterprises. The company's primary objective is to Americanize Rafael's technologies along three lines of effort: IP and data storage, manufacturing and engineering. The company is organized into three business units: the Spike Family of Missiles, Homeland Security Solutions and Air and Missile Defense/Counter UAS.

