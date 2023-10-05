Infor Announces New Developer Portal and Program

Program serves as on-ramp for launching solutions on Infor Marketplace, providing choices and innovation to Infor customers

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced the launch of its new Developer Program and Developer Portal, which are designed to provide developers with the information and tools they need to build applications on top of Infor cloud ERP (enterprise resource planning) systems.

The Infor Developer Portal includes baseline concepts and definitions to get started, a centralized library of APIs (application programming interfaces), and a set of specific tutorials that will help developers assemble the components they need to build next- generation solutions. The 50+ tutorials are offered in addition to Infor U courses and topical videos on Infor YouTube. As the central place for developers, links to product documentation, developer forums (Infor Communities), and best-practice guides are all located in the portal.

"We view the Infor Developer Program as an on-ramp for launching solutions on our Infor Marketplace," said Story Monforte, Infor's senior director of platform technology. "It is another key part of our growing partner ecosystem, which helps deliver myriad choices and innovation to our customers."

Chris Griffith, CEO of StarPoint Technologies, said, "The Infor Developer Portal is another great example of how Infor is enabling partners like StarPoint to leverage the full capabilities and strengths of the Infor platform. As we continue to innovate with Infor, the detailed documentation, best practices and tools available to us through the Developer Portal will provide us with the key details needed to expand our AI and data insights solutions across an ever-increasing number of Infor CloudSuite ERPs and applications."

"One of the most exciting parts of the Developer Portal is the new API library," Griffith added. "Having broad accessibility to this information will not only save us time by reducing our development timeframes, it also will accelerate our ability to bring fully integrated solutions to market faster, ultimately driving value and improving cost performance for our shared customers. I'm really excited about the future of our partnership with Infor."

The Infor Developer Portal also will provide resources for two primary Infor application development solutions, Infor Mongoose and Infor OS (Operating Service) App Designer.

Infor Mongoose

Infor Mongoose is Infor's rapid application development framework that offers users a no-code/low-code/full-code experience. This framework can provide benefits to customers regardless of their technical expertise.

Whether building an extension to one of Infor's ERP systems or building a complete stand-alone application, Mongoose can help developers design, build and deploy quickly and easily. Mongoose maximizes a developer's time by using various wizards to reduce the need to "drop into code" and by exploiting Infor's flex layout, user components and HTML5 designer. With Infor Mongoose, developers can create the UX/UI (user experience/user interface) that they are looking to achieve.

Infor OS App Designer

Infor OS App Designer (OAD) is an extensible application design tool that is part of the Infor OS Portal platform. OAD is designed to be a serverless, multi-tenant, cloud-based development framework.

With OAD, users can develop widgets for the OS Portal, using a no-code approach, based on predefined templates that are ready to be connected to a data service. The data service layer can connect to any API within the API Gateway. OAD uses a design wizard that guides developers through the required steps to assign data to, configure and publish an instance of a widget template.

Infor's Monforte noted that the launch of the Infor Developer Program and Developer Portal is a key milestone in Infor's roadmap for introducing its next-generation Infor Marketplace in 2024.

The Infor Marketplace, accessible at https://marketplace.infor.com, currently serves as a listing marketplace, where customers can register to receive information and assets related to a wide range of Infor and partner solutions and services. In the coming year, Infor plans to develop it into a real-time provisioning platform, where users can conduct frictionless e-commerce.

For more information on the Infor Developer Program, visit https://developer.infor.com/.

