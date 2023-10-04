Valera Health & Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont Announce New Partnership

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the increasing need for mental health and substance use disorder providers, Valera Health has announced a new partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont (Blue Cross VT). A leader in virtual mental health care, Valera Health offers therapy and psychiatry services for adults, adolescents, and children ages 6 and older.

"Many Vermonters struggle to find mental health providers who are taking new patients. This partnership with Valera Health will offer more resources to access care," says Lou McLaren, Director of Provider Services at Blue Cross VT.

Valera Health offers a balance of human touch and technology to support broad mental health conditions that include perinatal mental health, childhood and adolescent anxiety, OCD and depression, to schizophrenia and follow up after hospitalization. This addition to the Blue Cross VT network makes it easier for Vermonters to connect to a mental health care team through a virtual platform. Valera's specialized programs include Serious Mental Illness (SMI), Child & Adolescent, and Maternal Health.

"We are proud of our partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont. Valera is aligned with an innovative health plan that believes high-quality mental health care should be affordable and accessible for all and that new models of care can achieve that," says Craig Albright, CEO at Valera Health. "We look forward to working together to provide care for those in need throughout this great state."

"Blue Cross VT and Valera Health are joining hands to offer a lifeline of care through mental health telehealth services. With virtual therapy and medication management now accessible for individuals as young as six years old, these expanded services aim to foster well-being and resilience amidst the many challenges of day-to-day life. Together, we stand committed to providing our members with essential options to address mental stress and support their journey toward healing," says Dr. Tom Weigel, Chief Medical Officer at Blue Cross VT.

About Valera Health :

Founded by a team of highly experienced physicians and clinicians, at the heart of Valera Health is the belief that high-quality mental healthcare should be affordable and accessible for all. Valera Health also believes that healthcare shouldn't be "one size fits all," which is it tailors its services to fulfill the individual needs of each patient using a complete care model. Valera Health's diverse team is transforming telemental healthcare one patient at a time.

For more information about Valera Health services visit https://www.valerahealth.com .

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont is Vermont's only local, not-for-profit health plan. For over 40 years, the company has been enhancing the health and well-being of the Vermonters we serve by offering innovative plans to individuals, older Vermonters, and businesses. Our employees are dedicated to developing new ways to support high-quality care, programs, and events that promote wellness. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. For more information, visit www.bluecrossvt.org.

