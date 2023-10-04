Laugh Factory Hollywood Presents "A Stand-Up Benefit for Maui" Thursday, October 5

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laugh Factory Hollywood will present "A "Stand-Up Benefit for Maui" on Thursday, October 5th at 7:45 pm. All proceeds will benefit the Maui Strong Fund, supporting the resilient communities impacted by the Maui wildfires.

Craig Robinson, Tiffany Haddish and Dane Cook will star in (PRNewswire)

"Laughter is healing. It is time for those on Maui to begin the healing process, to smile again and to laugh again."

The benefit will star Dane Cook, Tiffany Haddish and Craig Robinson This is just one of many Laugh Factory fundraisers held this year to support the community.

"We all salute the courageous people of Maui, who are rebuilding their homes and businesses in Lahaina and beyond," said Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada. "Laughter is healing. It is time for those on Maui to begin the healing process, to smile again and to laugh again. And Laugh Factory will continue to bring comedians together for future benefits to support the great people of Maui. Our message to them is that they will never be forgotten by the comedy community. We stand with Maui!"

Laugh Factory Hollywood • 8001 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90046 • www.laughfactory.com

Contact: Greg Waskul (818) 926-0079 or gregwaskul@aol.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LAUGH FACTORY