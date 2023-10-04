Aligning for Progress: Audacious Goals and Commitments from Diverse Stakeholders

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Alignment for Progress Conference at a close, The Kennedy Forum has officially launched the Alignment for Progress Movement. On the first day of the Conference, The Kennedy Forum set forth three audacious goals: By 2033 90% of all individuals will be screened for mental health and substance use disorders, 90% of those screened will be able to receive evidence-based treatment, 90% of those receiving treatment will be able to manage their symptoms in recovery. Closing the conference, we are proud to announce 72 commitments to the movement were made from organizations across industry and across the aisle.

(PRNewsfoto/The Kennedy Forum) (PRNewswire)

Together with the diverse leaders convened this week and diverse commitment makers, we will leverage the National Strategy for Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders and our groundbreaking tools developed in partnership with McKinsey Health Institute, KPMG LLC, and Third Horizon to make these 90/90/90 goals a reality. We look forward bringing more partners into the Alignment for Progress Movement. Onwards.

About The Kennedy Forum

Founded in 2013 by former Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy (D-R.I.), The Kennedy Forum leads a national dialogue on transforming the health care system by uniting mental health advocates, business leaders, and policymakers around a common set of principles, including full implementation of the Federal Parity Law. Launched in celebration of the 50th anniversary of President Kennedy's signing of the landmark Community Mental Health Act, the nonprofit aims to achieve health equity by advancing evidence-based practices, policies, and programming for the treatment of mental health and addiction. The Kennedy Forum's "Don't Deny Me" campaign educates consumers and providers about patient rights under the Federal Parity Law and connects them with essential appeals guidance and resources. To learn more about The Kennedy Forum and donate, please visit www.thekennedyforum.org.

About Alignment for Progress

The Alignment for Progress is a 5-year movement led by The Kennedy Forum to align stakeholders across industry and across the aisle to transform the United States' mental health and addiction systems. The movement was launched at The Kennedy Forum's Alignment for Progress Conference in October 2023 alongside policymakers, advocates, industry leaders, researchers, and practitioners. The Alignment for Progress leverages new tools developed by The Kennedy Forum to drive smart policy, build advocacy capacity, and assess data. For more on the Alignment for Progress and to join the movement, please visit www.AlignmentforProgress.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Kennedy Forum