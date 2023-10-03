Mitsubishi Motors Reports Strong Q3 2023 Sales

Year-over-year Q3 sales up 32.3%

Outlander Plug-in Hybrid posts best-ever quarterly sales – YTD 2023 marks the best three consecutive quarters of sales in the history of the nameplate

Outlander continues year-over-year growth, up 30% in Q3 and up 10% YTD 2023

MMNA ranked #1 among mass market brands for the first time in Reputation's annual 2023 Automotive Reputation Report

MMNA launches two years of limited maintenance included on every new 2024 Mitsubishi model1

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today reported 22,196 sales for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 32.3% over the same period the year before. On a year-to-date basis, sales of 67,736 represent an increase of 4.1%.

The brand's flagship Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle led in record-setting style, with 1,887 sales in the quarter representing the best-ever sales quarter for the vehicle. Although quarterly year-over-year comparisons are skewed by the sell-down of the previous-generation model during Q3 2022 (the 2023 model launched in December 2022), August 2023 was the best-ever single month of sales for the nameplate. On a year-to-date basis, sales of 5,104 are up more than 350% over the previous year, and with one sales quarter remaining, have already surpassed 2018's previous full-year record.

Across the rest of the lineup, sales performance was also strong, a function of improving supply and the brand's award-winning customer experience. The gasoline-powered version of the Outlander SUV remains Mitsubishi Motors' volume leader, with 9,340 Q3 sales, up 30.1% over the same period last year. Supporting that performance, Mirage was up 24.8% for the quarter, with 4,028 sales, and Eclipse Cross was up 25% for the quarter, logging 3,311 sales.

News and Notes

MMNA took to the top step for the first time in Reputation's annual 2023 Automotive Reputation Report, ranking first among 19 mass-market auto brands. This is further proof of the brand's commitment to customer service, adding to the brand's previous JD Power Customer Service Index win in the mass-market category.

The new 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander joined the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid (models built after May 2023 ) as a 2023 calendar-year Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) winner.

MMNA added Xtime, Cox Automotive's leading service appointment scheduling solution, to MMNA's MiCAR customer-service program.

Every 2024 Mitsubishi Motors vehicle sold in America includes two years of limited maintenance. 1

Mitsubishi Motors' award-winning flagship, the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid, will be featured, both as static display and for test drives, at the upcoming Electrify Expo at the Miami Dade Fairgrounds October 14-15 .

Individual model sales performance



Q3 2023 Q3 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 MIRAGE 4,028 3,228 9,344 12,763 OUTLANDER SPORT 3,630 3,721 12,122 12,317 OUTLANDER 9,340 7,178 33,522 30,481 OUTLANDER PHEV 1,887 6 5,104 1,132 ECLIPSE CROSS 3,311 2,649 7,644 8,361 TOTAL ALL 22,196 16,782 67,736 65,054

Disclaimers



Included on 2024 model-year Mitsubishi Motors vehicles sold in the United States . Includes the following services and parts: 1st service (12-months/12,000 miles) – oil and filter changes, tire rotation, and multi-point inspection; 2nd service (24-months/30,000 miles) - oil and filter changes, tire rotation, cabin air filter change, and multi-point inspection; 3rd service (24-months/30,000 miles) - oil and filter changes, tire rotation, and multi-point inspection. Mitsubishi Motors genuine oil and parts only. Services and parts not specified herein are excluded. Valid only for original owner of new, retailed 2024 model-year Mitsubishi Motors vehicle purchased from an authorized Mitsubishi Motors dealer in the United States , and not transferrable to any subsequent owner. Service not redeemed within specified time/mileage window is forfeited.

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. In its recently announced Midterm Plan – "Challenge 2025" – MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) has committed to accelerating its efforts toward a sustainable carbon-neutral future, setting goals of 40 percent reduction in vehicle CO2 emissions and 50 percent reduction in operational CO2 emissions by 2030. Additionally, MMC has set targets for global sales of electrified vehicles at 50 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2035, leveraging a blend of plug-in hybrids (PHEV), hybrids (HEV), and pure electrics (BEV).

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, and Florida.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com .

