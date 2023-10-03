LivePerson recognized in report on generative AI and innovative AI applications by independent research firm

Report acknowledges LivePerson's AI capabilities in customer service and CRM

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in Conversational AI, has been recognized in Forrester's new report: "How Generative AI Will Transform CRM." The report details how generative AI capabilities can enhance customer relationship management — including customer service, sales and marketing — by increasing productivity and helping agents deliver better customer experiences.

Forrester specifically mentioned LivePerson's generative AI-powered Agent Workspace, noting, "Generative AI helps agents improve case resolution by learning from prior interactions, summarizing responses to customer inquiries, and drafting content, allowing agents to be more productive and focus on customer understanding. LivePerson's generative AI-powered Agent Workspace auto-summarizes notes for agents."

The report also acknowledged how LivePerson's AI and automation capabilities have led to specific business outcomes. Forrester mentions, "By using LivePerson's LLM-powered conversation summary widget across 25 agents, a top 10 US credit union improved the time to first response by 25% and average response time by 20%. Agents benefited by spending less time with an 'away' status and more time 'online', focusing on higher-value tasks rather than transcribing call notes."

According to a blog post by Forrester's CEO, George Colony, the time to move on generative AI is now: "As companies operate generative AI, they'll have to continually monitor and perfect to ensure that it's imparting valuable information, not hallucinations. In that respect, this is an 'Iron Man' moment, not a robot moment — it's an opportunity to put workers in 'suits' of technology to enable them to serve customers better. As long as the customer knows that a human being is in that suit, trust will advance, because people trust people."

"As Forrester's new report says, new applications of AI won't replace customer engagement, but in fact make it more important to brands' strategies than ever before," said Alex Kroman, Executive Vice President, Product and Technology at LivePerson. "With the latest conversational and generative AI solutions, any brand can turn its customer-facing employees into what Forrester calls 'superpowered administrators and collaborators' to provide differentiated experiences."

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is the global leader in enterprise conversations. Hundreds of the world's leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and safety tools to unlock the power of Conversational AI for better business outcomes. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson.com.

