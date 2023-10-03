INTERNATIONAL SOCIETY OF HAIR RESTORATION SURGERY HOSTS 31st WORLD CONGRESS, NOVEMBER 1-4, 2023, IN DELHI, INDIA

"The Hair Follicle – From Beginning to End": The world's premier educational gathering of hair restoration physicians

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Many of the world's most renowned hair restoration experts will convene in Delhi, India, to present the latest research and concepts in hair growth and restoration as the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS) hosts its 31st World Congress, November 1-4, 2023. The four-day conference is expected to draw nearly 800 physicians and their surgical assistants who are committed to expanding their knowledge about the latest medical and surgical hair restoration therapies and to refining their skills with hands-on training opportunities.

Participating in ISHRS World Congresses over the years has helped countless hair restoration physicians acquire new skills and techniques that translate to enhanced results for their patients and increased demand for this highly specialized surgery. According to a 2022 member survey conducted by the ISHRS, more than 703,000 hair restoration procedures were performed worldwide in 2021 with more than 2.2 million hair restoration patients treated. This represents a 7% increase in the number of patients treated since 2019.

"The field of hair restoration surgery continues to experience phenomenal growth around the world, as more men and women seek to restore thinning or lost hair with expertly trained physicians who utilize the most refined techniques and surgical procedures that consistently produce natural-looking results," said Gregory Williams, MBBS, FISHRS, Program Chair. "This meeting offers unmatched learning opportunities for practitioners of all skill and experience levels to actively participate in discussion and training with some of the world's pre-eminent experts in hair restoration."

The program includes internationally recognized keynote speakers, including:

George Cotsarelis , MD, from University of Pennsylvania – " Opportunities Within the Growth Cycle for Promoting Hair Growth " and " Is Hair Regeneration a Reality? "

Melissa Harris , PhD, from University of Alabama – " Hair Ageing and Greying "

Maria Kasper , PhD, from Karolinska Institute , Stockholm – " Follicle Cell Types and Their Origins "

Maryanne Makredes Senna , MD, from Harvard Medical School – " What Do We Understand About Scarring Alopecia? "

M. Julie Thornton , PhD, from University of Bradford, U.K. – "How Biomes Affect Hair Health and Disease"

With sessions and workshops that will cover topics ranging from the newest approaches in FUE to the future of regenerative medicine, participants can choose from a host of educational offerings where interaction and discussion with faculty are highly encouraged to enhance learning opportunities. Live patient viewings are also available.

A sampling of the hot topics to be presented at the ISHRS World Congress includes:

Pharmacological Therapy Improving the Dermal Papilla Fitness and Hair Follicle Growth Cycle

Surgical Tactics and Considerations for FUE Harvesting after Previous FUE Surgery

Demystifying Acupuncture and its Role in Hair Transplant Surgery

Impact of Hair Transplant on Mental Health Parameters

Strategies and Challenges for Managing Hair Loss in Professional Athletes

Advancements in Scalp Micropigmentation (SMP)

Understanding and Operating on Grey Hair

Chat GPT: The Rise of AI in a Follicaly Challenged World

"We look forward to welcoming our delegates to incredible India," said Kapil Dua, MBBS, MS, FISHRS, president of the ISHRS. "It is a fantastic opportunity to share knowledge and learn from the best. The ISHRS is the 'go to' society for physicians with an interest and passion in hair restoration."

About the ISHRS

The International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS) is a global non-profit medical association and the leading authority on hair loss treatment and restoration with over 1,000 members from 70 countries worldwide. Above all, the ISHRS is dedicated to achieving excellence in patient outcomes by promoting the highest standards of medical practice, medical ethics, and research in the medical hair restoration industry. The ISHRS also provides continuing medical education to physicians specializing in hair transplant surgery and is committed to delivering the latest information on medical and surgical treatments to consumers suffering from hair loss, and most commonly from androgenetic alopecia – male pattern baldness and female pattern hair loss. It was founded in 1993 as the first international society to promote continuing quality improvement and education for professionals in the field of hair restoration surgery. For more information and to locate a physician, visit ISHRS.org/find-a-doctor.

About the ISHRS 31st World Congress

For a complete copy of the program and schedule, visit: Meeting Outline. Videos previewing keynote speakers and other topics are available here. Media interested in attending the meeting can register for complimentary press passes by contacting the ISHRS at info@ishrs.org.

About the Survey

Conducted by Relevant Research, Inc., of Chicago, IL, USA, the ISHRS 2022 Practice Census is a compilation of information provided solely by participating physicians. The information published in this survey was developed from actual historical information and does not include any projected information. The margin of error for the sample is within plus or minus 6.1 percent at the 95 percent confidence level. For a full reprint of the ISHRS 2022 Practice Census Report, visit Hair Restoration Statistics.

