GLENN HOWERTON, ROB MCELHENNEY, AND CHARLIE DAY'S FOUR WALLS IRISH AMERICAN WHISKEY COMING TO A BAR NEAR YOU

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Walls, the Irish American whiskey brand founded by Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, and Charlie Day, is headed for bars everywhere and is now available to order online at FourWallsWhiskey.com.

Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton and Rob McElhenney's Four Walls Whiskey is coming to a bar near you. Shop now at FourWallsWhiskey.com (PRNewswire)

Four Walls is a tribute to the four walls the gang calls home, the bar, and was initially sold as a limited edition release, raising money for the bartending community. "We wanted to create a brand celebrating the four walls that have held our good times in and kept our troubles out," is how Glenn Howerton describes the gang's initial inspiration.

Following the success of the limited drop, Glenn, Rob, and Charlie began exploring ways to make a new version of Irish American whiskey, distilled as much for Saturday night as Tuesday afternoon. The unique style of whiskey they envisioned would become a go-to in the type of rooms they cherish, where friends could raise a glass together and not be concerned about whatever is happening outside of that moment.

"After our higher-end releases, it was important for us to make a whiskey priced that all of our fans could try and that bartenders would want to use in everyday drinks," adds Charlie Day. The 80-proof Irish American Whiskey blend is smooth enough for shots and is blended with an award-winning American Rye to hold up in cocktails - a true utility whiskey.

"The three of us have come up with some of our best ideas and had some of our most memorable nights out together in unassuming rooms where great bartenders made us feel like a million bucks when we probably didn't have a hundred between us," said Rob McElhenney, "That is the power of a great bar - when your favorite people are there, your favorite bartender is working, and a great song is playing. Nothing can beat that good time, and that's what Four Walls is all about."

As part of Howerton, McElhenney, and Day's upcoming live podcast tour, Philadelphia was able to have a first taste of Four Walls at the gang's recent performance at The Mann Center. The tour hits New York City's Radio City Music Hall on October 12th and 13th, where Four Walls will also be poured.

Just as the limited release donated proceeds to the bartending community, fans can shop the new Four Walls merchandise shop, where 100% of the proceeds of select items will benefit Tales of the Cocktail Foundation®, a non-profit that works to Educate, Advance, and Support the global cocktail community.

About Rob, Charlie & Glenn

Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton have always had a knack for crafting fine things together. Like a fine whiskey, their collective work has only gotten richer and intensified its distinct flavor through the years. As writers, producers, and actors, they've collaborated on a number of projects, and as friends, they've collaborated on a number of great nights out. Four Walls Irish American Whiskey is their way of sharing some of those good times.

About Tales of the Cocktail Foundation

Tales of the Cocktail Foundation (TOTCF) is a non-profit organization that works to Educate, Advance, and Support the global cocktail community. Founded in 2002, the organization has become the world's leader in spirits education and a dynamic platform dedicated to addressing the challenges of today's hospitality industry. TOTCF offers a spectrum of programs designed to enrich individuals and organizations, including the annual Tales of the Cocktail conference, which welcomes guests to Tales' home city of New Orleans with nearly 400 unique, curated events. To learn more, visit talesofthecocktail.org .

