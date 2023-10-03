GID Acquires 315-Unit Community in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GID, a real estate owner and fiduciary that invests in multiple asset classes, has announced the acquisition of ARIUM Vinings Station, a 315-unit community located in Atlanta, GA, which will be rebranded as Windsor Vinings.

Located in the highly coveted Vinings submarket of Atlanta, the community offers direct access to I-285 and Atlanta Road, offering residents a quick commute to Atlanta's largest employment nodes, including Cumberland/Vinings, Perimeter Center, Buckhead, Midtown/West Midtown, Downtown and Hartsfield International Airport.

The garden-style community also offers a dog park, pool, fitness center, grilling areas, clubhouse, tennis court, and a business center.

GID plans to renovate all classic and partially renovated residences (~60%) with modern finishes, along with updates to the fitness center, pool area, tennis court, dog park, and leasing center, delivering a resident experience that goes beyond the ordinary.

"We look forward to growing our portfolio in the Vinings submarket of Atlanta," says Greg Bates, CEO, GID. "This property fits with our strategy of acquiring well-located garden-style communities with 9-foot ceilings in supply-constrained, high-growth submarkets."

About GID

GID is a leading real estate investment and management firm that operates a diverse portfolio of multifamily, industrial, and mixed-use developments across the United States. With over 60 years of experience across multiple asset classes, GID is an established real estate private equity investor and fiduciary supported by an integrated operating platform with approximately 54,000 multifamily units and over 25M square feet of industrial and commercial space of assets under management. The company also operates a credit platform that aims to provide commercial real estate debt solutions for institutional borrowers.

With corporate offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York City, and San Francisco, GID employs over 1,200 real estate professionals and operates an expansive portfolio of existing and under-development properties valued at over $30.11 billion as of June 2023.

