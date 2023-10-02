Dr. Ben Talei of Beverly Hills Center for Plastic & Laser Surgery Designated as a Candela Center of Excellence

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Candela Corporation announced today that it is partnering with Dr. Ben Talei and Beverly Hills Center for Plastic & Laser Surgery as a new Candela Center of Excellence.

Beverly Hills Center for Plastic & Laser Surgery joins this prestigious community of clinics across the country who are designated as Candela Centers of Excellence for their commitment to the practice and teaching of aesthetic medicine using Candela laser technology.

Dr. Ben Talei, M.D., is a dual board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, and is the founder of Beverly Hills Center for Plastic & Laser Surgery which specializes in Facial Rejuvenation, Facelift, Rhinoplasty, Blepharoplasty, Facial Reconstruction and Mohs Reconstruction, as well as Non-Surgical and Non-Invasive Facial Rejuvenation. He is an early adopter of the Matrix™ System and has extensive experience with Profound® RF, Vbeam®, CO 2 RE®, and Exceed®.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Dr. Ben Talei, a renowned plastic surgeon in LA, in establishing a Candela Center of Excellence dedicated to advancing education in energy-based devices," stated Mary Trout, Chief Commercial Officer, Candela Corporation.

"Dr. Talei's commitment to excellence and innovation align perfectly with Candela's mission to empower professionals in the field of medical aesthetics and spread patient awareness on the benefits of energy-based device procedures. Together, we look forward to shaping the future of energy-based treatments and education, setting new clinical standards, and delivering transformative experiences for patients."

A native of California, Dr. Ben Talei graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles with a degree in Physiological Sciences. He received his medical degree at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine. Dr. Talei then completed his residency training in Head and Neck Surgery at Columbia University and Cornell University Medical Centers, New York Presbyterian Hospital.

Following his residency program, Dr. Talei became one of the only surgeons in the country to complete two separate fellowships in Facial & Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery including a fellowship at the Vascular Birthmark Institute of New York. He is also a respected author, speaker, and dedicated humanitarian.

Beverly Hills Center for Plastic & Laser Surgery, Candela Center of Excellence is located at: 465 N Roxbury Dr. Suite 750. Beverly Hills, CA 90210.

About Candela Corporation:

Candela is a leading global aesthetic device company with a comprehensive product portfolio and a global distribution footprint. The company's technology enables physicians to provide advanced solutions for a broad range of medical-aesthetic applications, including body contouring, hair removal, wrinkle reduction, tattoo removal, women's intimate wellness treatments, improvement of the skin's appearance through treatment of superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, and treatment of acne, leg veins, and cellulite. The Company has a wide portfolio of trusted, leading products, including GentleMax Pro®, Vbeam®, PicoWay®, Nordlys™, Profound® RF, and the Matrix™ System.

