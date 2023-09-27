Trimble and Meta Bring SketchUp to Meta Quest VR Headsets

An Immersive, Powerful Way to Present and Review 3D SketchUp Models

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today the launch of SketchUp Viewer for Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro and Meta Quest 3, a powerful, immersive way to view and present 3D SketchUp models in virtual reality (VR). SketchUp Viewer for Quest enables interior designers, architects, engineers, and construction (AEC) professionals using a Quest VR headset to engage colleagues and clients in experiential design reviews for more informed decision-making and collaboration on the go, in the office, or on site.

With SketchUp Viewer for Quest, both technical and non-technical users can experience designs in an immersive environment without the need for complex controls or powerful desktop machines. In contrast to traditional architectural representations that may be difficult for clients to understand, VR enables architects and designers to showcase their designs and convey design intent by enabling the client walkthrough and experience the design in a true-to-scale environment. Using SketchUp Viewer for Quest helps improve communication and collaboration with colleagues and clients. It makes it possible to iterate faster on designs, spot and avoid costly errors and explore ideas in real time.

"Meta has been at the forefront of growing VR adoption by making the technology easy to use, accessible and affordable," said Chris Cronin, vice president and general manager of Trimble SketchUp. "Collaborating with Meta to create SketchUp Viewer for Meta Quest is an important milestone toward making it easier for design and AEC professionals to tap into the power of VR as a rich, immersive way to experience, share and collaborate on SketchUp models."

In addition to native SketchUp tools, SketchUp Viewer for Quest includes features, such as tabletop and presentation modes, that offer architects and designers multiple ways to present their designs. With tabletop mode, users can walk around the SketchUp model and view the design as a virtual scale model. Presentation mode can be used to curate a client's virtual walkthrough, complete with a simple user interface and easy-to-use controls.

"We're already seeing the value of virtual reality in architecture and design, whether it's exploring ideas, solving problems or showcasing designs in the best possible light," said Jamie Keane, director of Product Management at Meta. "We believe the combination of SketchUp and Meta Quest will create new opportunities for connection and collaboration. We look forward to working with Trimble to bring transformative technology to architecture and design professionals and their clients."

Availability

SketchUp Viewer for Quest is a free application, available to all users. To learn more, visit https://www.sketchup.com/products/sketchup-viewer .

About Trimble Construction

Trimble is developing technology, software, and services that drive the digital transformation of construction with solutions that span the entire architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. Empowering teams across the construction lifecycle, Trimble's innovative approach improves coordination and collaboration between stakeholders, teams, phases, and processes. Trimble's Connected Construction strategy gives users control of their operations with best-in-class solutions and a common data environment. By automating work and transforming workflows, Trimble is enabling construction professionals to improve productivity, quality, transparency, safety, sustainability, and deliver each project with confidence. For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com .

About Trimble

Dedicated to the world's tomorrow, Trimble is a technology company delivering solutions that enable our customers to work in new ways to measure, build, grow and move goods for a better quality of life. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products and enterprise lifecycle solutions to industry cloud services, Trimble is transforming critical industries such as construction, geospatial, agriculture and transportation to power an interconnected world of work. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

