GYMGUYZ Unveils 2024 Vision and Growth Plans at Seventh Annual Recharge Convention

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GYMGUYZ, the world's largest in-home and on-site personal training franchise, recently held its seventh annual Recharge convention in Orlando, Florida. On the heels of the launch of its Assisted Stretch Services, which was the focus of this year's convention, the three-day conference was packed with exciting presentations and roundtable discussions aimed at sharing best practices for franchise partners to leverage assets and resources.

Due to its success as a leading provider of in-home personal training services, GYMGUYZ recently expanded its capabilities to offer fitness programs at corporations, schools, hospitals, and residential communities including apartment complexes and senior living centers. Combined with the launch of Assisted Stretch Services, GYMGUYZ is diversifying its service offerings to clients while continuing in its mission to bring convenient, customized and creative workouts wherever people want them.

"The energy and excitement we felt from our franchise owners at this year's Recharge convention was electric," said Josh York, Founder & CEO of GYMGUYZ. "Between educational sessions related to our new Assisted Stretch Services and our annual franchisee awards, everyone left the convention having grown their professional network, deepened their understanding of GYMGUYZ's services, and been reminded of the impact that personal training can have."

At the convention, a number of franchisees were recognized with a variety of awards by senior leadership:

Franchisee of the Year: Sam Langer & James Bonavita ( Westchester )

Summit Award (highest gross sales): Josh Grinstead ( Bergen , Hudson and Rockland Counties)

Secretariat Award (best new franchise) : Pedro Angulo (Southwest Valley)

Dan Spano Award: Jay & Yvonne Zavada , Eddie & Rene Taubensee Bay Ridge Bergen, Hudson & Rockland Counties Greater Morris County Long Island Orlando West Silicon Valley Southwest Valley Sussex, Warren & Orange Counties SW Portland Westchester

Growth Mindset Award (fastest growing franchise): Kyle Davis ( Des Moines )

MVP Team Member of the Year: Vinny Vilasboa ( Westchester )

Elite Producer Award (most training sessions delivered): JC Con Savage (Southern Fairfield County)

Loyalty Award (franchisor employee award): Chelsea Rubinstein

Vendor of the Year (highest franchisee satisfaction): ADP

"At GYMGUYZ, we are persistent in our pursuit of empowering our franchisees to build their client base and help communities across the globe reach their fitness goals," said Phil Brojan, President of GYMGUYZ. "GYMGUYZ is transforming lives every day, not just the lives of our clients, but the lives of our franchise owners, who are building great businesses by making a difference in their communities. We are laser-focused on elevating our clients' fitness journeys, and with the launch of Assisted Stretch, we are serving our clients in more ways than ever."

GYMGUYZ uses a variety of customized fitness programs, including strength training, cardio fitness, sports conditioning, group fitness, weight loss and toning, senior fitness, youth and teen fitness, assisted stretch, and nutrition counseling to help people reach their health goals. GYMGUYZ's Certified Personal Trainers are experts in using GYMGUYZ methodologies, and they employ various techniques and tools to ensure that no two workouts are ever the same. GYMGUYZ has no contracts or monthly fees, and the first session is always free.

Currently, GYMGUYZ serves over 1,000 cities across three countries and is continuing to grow rapidly as they expand their offerings beyond in-home workouts with corporate and on-site fitness programs.

To learn more about GYMGUYZ consumer and business services, visit https://www.gymguyz.com/. To learn more about franchising with GYMGUYZ, visit https://www.gymguyz.com/franchise-opportunities/.

About GYMGUYZ

GYMGUYZ is proud to be the largest in-home and on-site personal training company in the world. GYMGUYZ brings the workout to their clients and provides convenient, customized, and creative workouts. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, the brand delivers expert personal trainers that utilize a fleet of branded vehicles stocked with state-of-the-art fitness equipment to deliver exceptional fitness experiences. In 2019, the brand was recognized as No. 5 on Inc. Mag's 10 Hottest Franchise Businesses in America, which highlighted their growth of more than 801% over the last three years. In 2023, they were included in Entrepreneur's Startups' roundup of the year's Hottest Business Opportunities. GYMGUYZ also scored the first and second place spots on Franchise Gator's annual list of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Franchises and received recognition as a top franchise in Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive 41st Annual Franchise 500. Now serving over 1,000 cities internationally, including cities in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, GYMGUYZ is the fastest-growing fitness concept in the U.S. with plans to open another 75 territories by the end of 2023. For more information on GYMGUYZ and franchising opportunities, visit http://www.gymguyz.com/ .

