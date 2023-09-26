Celebrate National Dog Week With Nature's Blend by Dr. Marty Pets

This Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food is Tailored to Support Your Dog's Health, Happiness, Youthful Energy, and Vibrant Life

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Dog Week is a special time when we celebrate the incredible bond between humans and our faithful four-legged companions. Held annually during the last week of September, we honor the loyal and loving presence that dogs bring into our lives. It's a perfect opportunity to reflect on how we can provide the best care for our furry friends. One of the most essential aspects of caring for your dog is ensuring they receive a nutritional diet. Just like humans, dogs require a combination of essential nutrients to thrive and stay healthy. When it comes to offering your canine companion the very best, Dr. Marty Goldstein leader of veterinary medicine, suggests freeze-dried raw dog food which helps maintain nutrients compared to other commercial pet food.

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend is crafted with a blend of protein-rich meat, and antioxidant-rich seeds, vegetables, and fruits that work harmoniously to help ensure your furry friend enjoys a healthy, happy life. Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend is free from artificial preservatives, additives, fillers, or synthetic ingredients. (PRNewswire)

Dr. Marty Pets ® Nature's Blend ™ is a top-tier freeze-dried raw dog food meticulously crafted to support your dog's health and happiness. Nature's Blend boasts a delectable fusion of high-quality meats, including turkey, beef, salmon, duck, and beef liver, providing a rich source of proteins vital for your dog's youthful vitality.*

What is Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness?

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend is crafted with a blend of protein-rich meats, complemented by antioxidant-rich seeds, vegetables, and fruits. This unique combination is carefully designed to support your dog's health and happiness. What sets Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend apart is its gentle freeze-drying process, which helps preserve crucial nutrients like omega-3s, vitamin A, iron, taurine, and fiber. Unlike many other dog foods on the market, this premium freeze-dried raw dog food contains no artificial preservatives, additives, fillers, or synthetic ingredients. This all-in-one blend is meticulously formulated to support your dog's vitality and maintain their youthful mobility. Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend helps promote their healthy build, limber joints, and full, happy life, no matter their age. So, whether it's National Dog Week or any time of the year, demonstrate your affection for your dog by treating them to the benefits of Nature's Blend by Dr. Marty Pets.*

Key Ingredients of Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend

Meats: Turkey , Beef, Salmon, Duck, Beef Liver, Turkey Liver, Turkey Heart,

Superfoods: Flaxseed, Sweet Potato, Blueberry, Carrot, Cranberry, Pumpkin Seed

Greens: Spinach, Dried Kelp, Broccoli, and Kale

Where to Purchase Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness?

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend can be purchased from the Dr. Marty Pets website for $59.95. They offer a 90-day money-back guarantee on the purchase price (excluding shipping). If you don't see a significant improvement in your dog's health and happiness, just send back the unused portion of the freeze-dried raw dog food to Dr. Marty Pets within 90 days of purchase.

Suggested Use of Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend is designed to accommodate your dog's preferences, whether they prefer dry or wet food. If your dog enjoys dry food, simply scoop some Nature's Blend from the bag, and they can enjoy it immediately.

If your dog prefers wet food, combine 2 parts of Nature's Blend with 1 part of water. Allow the mixture to sit for 3 minutes, giving the ingredients time to absorb the water. Afterward, give it a quick mix, and serve the delicious meal to your dog.

About Dr. Marty Pets

Founded by Dr. Marty Goldstein, Dr. Marty Pets was created to help support pet health through its cutting-edge, premium freeze-dried raw food, supplements, and treats for dogs and cats. Each carefully developed food formula is full of natural and nourishing ingredients to help pet parents provide their furry friend with the best care. Dr. Marty™ premium pet food formulas are manufactured in the USA with domestic and imported components and include the best-selling freeze-dried raw pet food, Dr. Marty Nature's Blend dog food , and Dr. Marty Nature's Feast cat food ; Dr. Marty Tilly's Treasures 100% Freeze-Dried Raw Beef Liver Dog Treats and Dr. Marty ProPower Plus Gut Health Supplement Powdered Formula . For more info, visit drmartypets.com and follow @drmartypets .

About Dr. Marty Goldstein

Dr. Marty is known as the veterinarian who helps dogs nobody else can. He's the bestselling author of The Nature of Animal Healing and The Spirit of Animal Healing and has appeared on national television programs including The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Martha Stewart Show, and Good Morning America. He also stars in the critically acclaimed documentary, The Dog Doc. Called the "Miracle Worker" by Forbes Magazine, Dr. Marty has combined holistic, conventional, and nutritional therapies to improve the health of thousands of dogs. For more information, follow @drmartygoldstein .

*All dogs are unique. Your dog's results can and will vary.

