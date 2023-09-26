American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology Urges VA to Issue Evidence-Based National Practice Standards

President Riddle Challenges VA to Remove Politics from Decision Making

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dru Riddle, PhD, DNP, CRNA, FAAN, president of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) urged the Veterans Health Administration (VA) to develop National Standards of Practice for Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) that are grounded in evidence-based education and training standards, not politics, during a listening session on September 21.

"The VA's efforts to develop National Standards of Practice should be an evidence-based decision-making process that takes into account clinical capabilities and scientific evidence, and not politics, to allow CRNAs to work to their full education and training," Riddle said. "AANA recommends that board certification requirements for both physician anesthesiologists and CRNAs as a condition to practice be the gold standard."

CRNAs are responsible to the public for professional excellence through lifelong learning and practice, continued certification, continuous engagement in quality improvement and professional development, and compliance with the Standards for Nurse Anesthesia Practice and Code of Ethics for the Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. Their advanced education and clinical expertise have proven time and again to be instrumental in delivering quality healthcare to patients.

During the session, which also included representatives from the physician organizations, Riddle emphasized that CRNAs are authorized to administer anesthesia at all levels in every state, and 24 states have opted out of Medicare supervision requirements. In addition, many state laws do not require a physician anesthesiologist to fulfill supervisory roles. He noted it was time for the VA to embrace a similar anesthesia care model.

"AANA believes that the VA facilities should be provided an opportunity to staff their anesthesia need in the way that works best for that facility," Riddle said. "AANA maintains that physician anesthesiologists should be utilized in direct patient care to ensure all veterans have access to the care they need… Autonomous practice has been tried and proven effective in our military system, and there is no reason it should not be adopted by the Veterans Health Administration."

