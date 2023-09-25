HUROM NAMES NFL ALL-PRO DEFENSIVE END NICK BOSA AS BRAND AMBASSADOR

San Francisco 49ers Star Teams Up with Leading Slow Juicer Brand to Bring Awareness to the Nutritional Benefits of Juicing

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HUROM , the world's largest seller of slow juicers with millions of sales globally, today announced San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa as the brand's newest ambassador.

(PRNewswire)

As a dedicated athlete, the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year has always prioritized an exceptionally healthy lifestyle, to give his best on the field. Following an injury on the field in 2022, Bosa's determination to get back in the game as quickly as possible led to juicing becoming a vital practice in his daily routine. Revamping his diet to achieve the best health of his life, Bosa discovered slow juicing as a way to maximize his consumption of healthy fruits and vegetables.

"After my injury in my recovery process, I really doubled down on my focus on diet and nutrition, and at that time a nutritionist introduced me to juicing," said Bosa. "Juicing has changed my life, and HUROM makes it so easy to fuel my body with the nutrients it needs so I can be at my best and feel amazing on and off the field. I'm so excited to partner with HUROM and look forward to sharing my story and encouraging others about the benefits of daily juicing."

As the inventor of the slow juicer, HUROM strives to make healthy living easy. With a collection of innovative juicers featuring advanced technology and easy-to-clean capabilities, the company supports healthier lifestyles by helping consumers effectively integrate nutritious, whole foods into their diet.

"We're thrilled to partner with Nick to promote easy healthy living through our products. Consuming fresh juice daily has been a major force in his success story, and it's an honor to have a role model athlete such as Nick educate others on the notion that juicing is more than just a trend – it's the most practical way of becoming the best version of yourself," said Brian A. Crandall, Director of Marketing.

Throughout the duration of the partnership, Bosa will host an informative video series and share content educating consumers on the power of juicing. Follow along on Instagram via @nbsmallerbear and @huromamerica .

For more information on HUROM, please visit https://www.hurom.com/ .

About HUROM

Founded in 1974, HUROM is a kitchen appliance brand that offers a variety of tools that are ideal for making juices and smoothies from veggies, fruits, leafy greens, and nuts. HUROM's patented Slow Squeezing Technology squeezes out juice instead of shredding fruits and vegetables like other juicers and blenders, thereby minimizing damage to ingredients and keeping natural taste and nutrition intact. Since its founding, HUROM has become the world's largest seller of slow juicers.

Media Inquiries:

5W Public Relations

hurom@5wpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HUROM