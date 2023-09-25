FAIRWAY INDEPENDENT MORTGAGE RANKED #2 ON NEWSWEEK'S LIST OF THE TOP 100 MOST LOVED WORKPLACES FOR 2023

Fairway Ranked as #2 Overall of 100 U.S. Companies Recognized for Outstanding Employee Sentiment and Satisfaction, and #1 Most Values Driven

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek announced their annual rankings for the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list, and Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. was ranked #2 nationally nationwide among all companies, and #1 among medium sized companies, financial services companies, and for its value-driven culture. The 2023 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® is the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

The results were determined after surveying more than 1.4 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that have created a workplace where employees feel respected, inspired, and appreciated, and are at the center of the business model.

"At Fairway we try to help our team members by listening to them, strategizing to solve problems, and offering opportunities for them to feel part of our family," said Fairway CHRO Julie Fry. "Our ESOP program, our contributions to HSA funding, and our mental health initiatives are just a few of the efforts we make to build an inclusive company feeling."

The key areas included in the analysis are based on how well companies demonstrate the areas within the Spark Model as defined by BPI including Systemic Collaboration, Positive Vision of the Future, Alignment of values, Respect, and Killer Achievement. How engaged employees are, how positive they feel about their workplace, and how committed they are to the organization's success were all identified and analyzed to identify the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces.

"With the dynamic workforce and competition for top talent, more companies are recognizing the importance of employee engagement and commitment," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. "The workplaces that have demonstrated a commitment to their employees in 2023 are more likely to attract top talent and deliver strong business outcomes."

For the full Newsweek list of 2023's Most Loved Workplaces, please visit:

https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/most-loved-workplaces-america-2023

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

About Fairway

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender with a wide array of innovative products that can help make homeownership more affordable with the speed and service their clients deserve. Fairway is dedicated to finding great mortgage options and providing some of the fastest turn times for its buyers. We strive to exceed expectations, guarantee satisfaction, and earn trust. For more information, please visit fairway.com.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

For more information on how to apply to become a certified Most Loved Workplace in 2024, go to: http://www.mostlovedworkplace.com

