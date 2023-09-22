Life Time Opens First Bay Area Athletic Country Club in California at Walnut Creek's Broadway Plaza

76,000-square-foot athletic country club, complete with area's first rooftop beach club, brings Company's unmatched array of healthy living, healthy aging programs and services to upscale Macerich shopping destination

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, has opened its newest luxury athletic country club, Life Time Walnut Creek, the first location in the San Francisco Bay Area. Located at the heart of the Broadway Plaza shopping center, the destination marks the seventh Life Time location in California, and third in the Northern California region. It's the Company's first shopping center-based location in the state with Macerich.

"Expanding to the San Francisco market has been a key objective and we're thrilled to bring our unique healthy way of life offering to Macerich's beautiful Broadway Plaza and the Bay community," said Parham Javaheri, Life Time Chief Property Development Officer. "This is yet another example of Life Time playing a central role as shopping destinations evolve into holistic lifestyle centers with health, wellness, entertainment, shopping and social offerings for the entire community, while delivering on our asset light growth strategy."

Spanning four levels, members have access to an endless array of best-in-class programs, amenities and services that symbolize Life Time's commitment to help people live healthy, happy lives. The new athletic country club features the area's first rooftop beach club with a six-lane lap pool, splash pad for kids, whirlpool, cabana style seating, and a LifeCafe poolside bistro. Additionally, the club boasts the ultimate boutique experience with five studios for Life Time's exclusive collection of classes featuring more than 100 every week in barre, cycling, high-intensity, Pilates, strength training and yoga. Other highlights include:

Space for Life Time's Signature Group Training, Dynamic Personal Training and Dynamic Stretch.

A full-size indoor basketball court with three pickleball courts

An expansive fitness floor with state-of-the-art equipment and dedicated space for Life Time's exclusive Dynamic Personal Training services

Kids Academy for kids 3 months to 11 years old with specially designed, age-appropriate classes and programming

LifeCafe, fast casual restaurant

Full-service LifeSpa salon and spa with hair, skin, body and nail services

Luxurious dressing rooms with rejuvenation suites for men and women with whirlpools, cold plunge, saunas, steam rooms and complimentary towels and lockers

"We welcome Life Time to Broadway Plaza with great anticipation and excitement. As we have seen at other incredibly successful locations, adding Life Time's much-loved healthy lifestyle brand complements our retail, dining and entertainment offerings with positive experiences for guests day and night. It also brings benefits for other tenants as those guests linger to shop, eat and enjoy our regional town centers," said Ed Coppola, President, Macerich. "Macerich is all about securing new, complementary uses to enhance our top properties — like Broadway Plaza — so that they mean more things to more people, and we're happy that Life Time is now an essential part of that story in Walnut Creek."

Life Time currently has two athletic country clubs at Macerich properties: Biltmore Fashion Park in Phoenix, AZ and Scottsdale Fashion Square in Scottsdale, AZ.

Life Time Walnut Creek, located at 1315 Broadway Plaza, along the main street of the open-air shopping center, is open Monday through Friday from 4:00am to 11:00pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 5:00am to 10:00pm.

About Life Time, Inc.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 35,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

