CAE RELEASES DESTINATION SUCCESS TO SUPPORT EDUCATORS IN PREPARING STUDENTS FOR COLLEGE AND CAREERS

Diverse professionals are showcased in a new classroom video and activity packet that is designed to help students in grades 6–12 explore careers and build the skills most in demand in today's innovation economy.

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council for Aid to Education, Inc. (CAE) globally-esteemed for its expertise in measuring and developing higher-order skills assessment and development, is pleased to introduce Destination Success for the 2023–24 school year. This innovative educational resource for grades 6–12 provides educators with an engaging video and activities to support students' career exploration and the development of the future-ready skills colleges and employers most want, including problem solving, critical thinking, and communication.

With Destination Success educators can build students' essential skills to excel in a rapidly evolving workplace.

Recent research by the Walton Family Foundation found that 37% of teachers don't believe they are adequately preparing students for the jobs of the future. Destination Success was created to change that. "Preparing students with the skills they'll need for the future is at the core of CAE's mission," declared Bob Yayac, CAE's chief executive officer." Destination Success equips educators with resources to not only inspire students and ignite their enthusiasm for their next steps, but also help them build the essential skills to excel in a rapidly evolving workplace."

At the heart of Destination Success is a captivating classroom video featuring diverse professionals, including an engineer, chef, librarian, and artist, who share how problem solving, critical thinking, and written communication have played pivotal roles throughout their careers. Accompanying the video is an Educator's Guide that include skill-building activities, thought-provoking discussion prompts, and a practice performance-based assessment of higher-order skills — all designed to help students increase their employability.

CAE's performance-based assessments, curriculum, and professional development solutions provide educators with the tools to measure and teach the higher-order skills that employers are seeking. The introduction of Destination Success aligns with CAE's goal of equipping students with the insights and opportunities needed to build their future-ready skills.

By integrating Destination Success into their instruction, teachers will not only introduce students to the skills vital for future success, regardless of their chosen career path, but also inspire a journey of self-discovery that will unlock boundless possibilities for secondary and high school students.

About CAE

As a nonprofit whose mission is to help improve the academic and career outcomes of secondary and higher education students, CAE is the leader in designing innovative performance tasks for measurement and instruction of higher order skills and within subject areas.

Over the past 20 years, CAE has helped over 825,000 students globally understand and improve their proficiency in critical thinking, problem solving and effective written communication. Additionally, CAE's subject area assessments have helped millions of K12 students across the US. Supported by best practices in assessment development, administration, and psychometrics, CAE's performance-based assessments include the Collegiate Learning Assessment (CLA+) and College and Career Readiness Assessment (CCRA+). To learn more, please visit cae.org and connect with us on LinkedIn and YouTube .

