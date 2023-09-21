SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lane VC, a Utah-based venture capital firm with a strategic focus on mobility, and supporting tech, has announced that market leader Brent Bennet has joined the firm as a Venture Partner. Bennett's extensive business, finance and operational experience will strengthen Lane VC's investment strategy and support current portfolio companies.

Lane VC is a niche focused venture capital firm based in Utah that specializes in investing in mobility and mobility supporting tech based startups. (PRNewswire)

Brent Bennett Joins Lane VC as Venture Partner, elevating Mobility Investments.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brent at Lane VC as a Venture Partner," said Kasey Evans, Founder and Managing Partner of Lane VC. "His deep understanding of mobility businesses, scaling business development processes, and thought leadership will be invaluable as we continue to seek out and invest in the most promising startups with the potential to reshape industries and change lives."

Bennett began his career with a human resource outsourcing firm, and served in the U.S. Army Reserve representing soldiers returning from Desert Storm in matters pertaining to retirement, life insurance, and the G.I. bill. He has served on the board of the Utah Entrepreneur Organization, the broker advisory board of CIGNA, Aetna Health Plans, Selecthealth and the National Advisory board of UnitedHealthcare. Bennett has been a leader in the employee benefits market since 2002, when he acquired Spectra Benefits. Under Bennett's leadership, Spectra Benefits was recognized on the Inc. 5000 list, five years in a row, and was acquired by HUB International in 2018.

Bennett brings to Lane VC a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success in venture capital, technology, and entrepreneurship. In his new role, Bennett will play a pivotal role in guiding Lane VC's investment decisions and working closely with portfolio management teams. "I am honored to be joining Lane VC, a firm that has already made significant strides in investing in leading mobility technologies," said Brent Bennett, Venture Partner at Lane VC. "I am excited to collaborate with the talented team at Lane VC and leverage our collective expertise to drive positive change and create opportunities for our portfolio companies."

About Lane VC:

Lane VC is a niche focused venture capital firm based in Utah that specializes in investing in mobility and mobility supporting tech based startups. Committed to empowering innovators and pioneers, Lane VC actively supports and accelerates the growth of companies that are revolutionizing their respective industries. The firm's strategic investments are backed by a dedicated team of industry experts, ensuring a nurturing approach for success.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lane VC