Results of Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (TSXV: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting held on Wednesday, September 19, 2023, at 4pm (Eastern Time) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada (the "Meeting").

All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Information Circular, dated August 11, 2023, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

A total of 50,076,171 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 45.05% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of the record date of the Meeting.

As required under ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, we advise details of resolutions and the proxies as set out at Appendix 1.

A report with the final results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will also be filed on SEDAR+ under Patriot's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100% owned Corvette Property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, and proximal to regional road and powerline infrastructure. The Corvette Property hosts the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite with a maiden inferred mineral resource estimate1 of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li2O and 160 ppm Ta2O5 (at a cut-off of 0.40% Li2O) and ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas, and one of the top 10 largest lithium pegmatite resources in the world. Additionally, the Corvette Property hosts multiple other spodumene pegmatite clusters that remain to be drill tested, as well as more than 20 km of prospective trend that remain to be assessed.

1 Mineral resources are not minerals reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The effective date of the mineral resource estimate is June 25, 2023 (through drill hole CV23‑190) and base case cut-off grade 0.40% Li 2 O.

This news release has been approved by the Board of Directors,

"BLAIR WAY"

Blair Way, President, CEO, & Director

No securities regulatory authority or stock exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Competent Person Statement (ASX Listing Rule 5.22)

The mineral resource estimate in this release was reported by the Company in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.8 on July 31, 2023. The Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the previous announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the previous announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Appendix 1: The following information is provided in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and shows the number of proxy votes received prior to the Meeting. The Company notes that no additional votes were cast directly in the Meeting.

