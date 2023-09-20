RealClearPolitics and Stagwell (STGW) Partner to Power Advanced Site and Advertising Platform for the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election Cycle

Platform to help advertisers reach the 'can't-miss' audience of Election 2024 on a non-ideological site

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced it will partner with RealClearPolitics (RCP), an independent, non-partisan media company, to create an enhanced polling experience to understand the dynamics of the Presidential, Senate, House and statewide other races during the unprecedented 2024 election cycle. The new site experience will make RealClearPolitics' renowned polling averages more dynamic and accessible, as well as provide advertisers with new ways to reach and connect with RCP's millions of readers. Stagwell agencies Code and Theory, GALE and Multiview will lead the partnership.

"RCP is the trusted source for polling averages for tens of millions of Americans, Washington insiders and business leaders alike and the RCP Polling Average remains the most-cited electoral metric by major news outlets. We're excited to tap into the wealth of expertise at Code and Theory, GALE, and Multiview to get our insights into the hands of voters, election enthusiasts and decision-makers, and to help advertisers tap into our highly influential readership," said Tom Bevan, Co-Founder and Executive Editor, RCP.

"The presidential election is the 'Super Bowl' of the polling and news worlds, and RCP reaches a can't-miss audience of tens of millions of poll-followers from all sides the political spectrum. This is a new tentpole experience for advertisers," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, Stagwell. "We are enthusiastic about partnering with the RCP team to design a world-class polling destination and to make it a place where marketers can reach its highly engaged audience and sponsor the prestigious RCP Polling Average, recognized worldwide."

The new polling experience will include a variety of custom and programmatic advertising units as well as innovative email content opportunities. The partnership builds on Stagwell's approach to developing specialty media solutions for brands via cutting-edge proprietary platforms that engage customers in creative new ways. Those include ARound, a game-changing AR experience for stadiums and live events; the Ink travel marketplace, for brands seeking unparalleled advertising access to 5+ million passengers each day; and now an energized political consumer experience for RCP.

Code and Theory, which will be responsible for the strategy, development and implementation of the new experience, has helped redefine the publishing landscape, working with nearly 200+ publishers including BBC, Bustle Media, CNN, and NBC News.

About RealClearPolitics

Since its founding in 2000, RealClearPolitics has become the most trusted non-partisan platform for political news. Washington insiders and interested outside-the-Beltway citizens alike rely on RCP as the authoritative source for reporting, commentary, and analysis on campaigns and elections, and they return for its presentation of all sides of pressing public policy issues coming to the fore in 2024.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

