First Horizon Recognized by HISPANIC Network Magazine in 2023 Annual Best of the Best

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation, (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") has been recognized by HISPANIC Network Magazine as a 2023 Best of the Best Employer.

HISPANIC Network Magazine, now celebrating its 31st year of diversity, polled hundreds of Fortune 1000 companies for its annual Best of the Best evaluations. HNM is one of the nation's fastest-growing magazines, promoting the advancement of Hispanics in all aspects of education, business and employment to ensure equal opportunity. The annual review provides non-biased results that are valuable resources for job-seekers, business owners, students, consumers, senior management, business associations, employment agencies and consumer groups.

"First Horizon is committed to continuous improvement in creating and sustaining meaningful diversity and inclusion at every level of the organization," says Dr. Anthony C. Hood, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at First Horizon Bank. "It is an honor to be recognized and receive this award."

About HISPANIC Network Magazine (HNM)

HISPANIC Network Magazine's goal is to create an environment of teamwork in which Hispanics and other minorities have access to all applicable business and career opportunities. We are an information source designed to bring promising, talented people together with potential employers and customers throughout the business community. This includes up-to-date statistics on workforce diversity, as well as business-to-business trends. We offer both recruitment and business opportunities, along with accurate, timely conferences and event calendars. And, just as importantly, we spotlight inspiring role models and notable mentors. HNM is a WBENC and DOBE-certified company.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $85.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

