Benefits and Compensation Lawyer Joe Urwitz Joins Crowell & Moring

WASHINGTON , Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Urwitz joins Crowell & Moring as a partner in its Tax Group, bringing in-depth experience guiding clients on executive compensation and employee benefits issues in complex M&A, private equity, and capital markets transactions.

Urwitz represents a wide range of Fortune 50 companies in the private equity, technology, and health care industries. For example, he advised a major insurance company on a phantom award unit plan for its top executives and has helped numerous physicians' practices structure their retirement and health benefits following acquisitions due to corporate practice of medicine rules. Urwitz also represented one of the largest private equity firms in the world on its $3-billion acquisition of a cable channel.

"We are focused on expanding our transactional tax practice and Joe's experience is key in taking our benefits practice to the next level," said Christine Lane, co-chair of the firm's Tax Group. "Joe deepens our bench strength to handle our increasing flow of complex corporate transactional work."

"Joe will be an asset to our growing transactional practice and will advise on the sensitive issues involving senior executives," said Jennifer K. Grady, co-chair of Crowell's Transactional Department.

Urwitz also provides counsel on Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) fiduciary and other matters, deferred compensation arrangements, equity award and bonus plan design, and employment and severance arrangements, and compensation and benefits issues affecting tax-exempt entities.

"I was drawn to Crowell for its strong collaborative culture," Urwitz said. "I'm excited to use my experience to continue to expand Crowell's compensations and benefits practice."

Urwitz earned his bachelor's degree from Williams College and his law degree from the University of Chicago Law School. He is recognized for his compensation and benefits work by Chambers USA and Legal 500 US. His previous roles include serving as a partner at two large international law firms.

