MDVIP Ranked Among Fortune's Best Workplaces in Healthcare™ for Third Consecutive Year

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP, the market leader in personalized healthcare with a network of over 1,100 primary care physicians nationwide, has been selected by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work® for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Healthcare™ List.

MDVIP's mission to improve lives starts with our own employees, who understand that the work they do is purposeful.

"We are extremely proud to be named a Best Workplace by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for the third year in a row," said MDVIP Chairman and CEO Bret Jorgensen. "MDVIP's mission-driven culture to improve lives starts with our own employees, who understand that the work they do is purposeful and helps drive better outcomes for patients and higher satisfaction for physicians. I thank and applaud our teams for their dedication to cultivating a positive workplace environment that is not just worthy of this recognition, but also integral to the company's success."

The Best Workplaces in Healthcare list is based on analysis of survey responses from over 208,000 employees working at Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the healthcare industry. The survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience, and honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status or other demographic identifier.

"Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Healthcare," says Fortune Editor-In-Chief Alyson Shontell. "Creating a vibrant workplace culture that draws the best talent in healthcare is vital for the success of the leaders in this highly competitive industry. It is also what's needed to ignite innovation and deliver best-in-class performance."

MDVIP has been a Great Place to Work Certified company since 2018. Some of the highlights from the company's Great Place to Work survey in 2023 include:

96% of MDVIP employees say you feel welcomed when you join the company

95% of MDVIP employees say facilities contribute to a good working environment

93% of MDVIP employees say they are given the resources and equipment to do their job

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Healthcare," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies know that it isn't the industry – but the company – that determines the employee experience. By putting people first, they are reaping the rewards: lower labor costs, higher standards of care and happier employees."

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,100 primary care physicians serving over 385,000 patients. Published research shows that the MDVIP model identifies more patients at risk for cardiovascular disease, delivers more preventive health services and saves the healthcare system hundreds of millions of dollars through reduced hospitalizations and readmissions. In response to growing consumer demand for a more personalized healthcare experience, hospital systems are incorporating the MDVIP model into their primary care offering. MDVIP also partners with employers to offer an executive health program as a benefit to their employees. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com . Follow MDVIP on Facebook , Instagram , X and LinkedIn .

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Healthcare List

Great Place To Work selected the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 208,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified organizations in the health care industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study. In the last year, 1.3 million survey responses were received and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

