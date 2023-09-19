DIGITAL DOMAIN AND PRG ANNOUNCE CO-BRAND PARTNERSHIP: A NEW ERA FOR HOLISTIC VFX AND VIRTUAL PRODUCTION SERVICES

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two major players in the entertainment industry have made an exciting announcement today: Digital Domain , renowned for its iconic visual effects for industry titans, is delighted to introduce a first-of-its-kind co-brand partnership with PRG (Production Resource Group) , the global leader in entertainment and live event solutions. Together, they will provide their extensive network and beyond with an unprecedented all-in-one solution for high-end visual effects, holograms, virtual production, and content creation services.

Digital Domain and PRG Partnership (PRNewswire)

As the film and television industries embrace innovative storytelling methodologies, this partnership arrives at a pivotal juncture, poised to meet the surging demand for cost-effective sustainable solutions that do not sacrifice quality. Through the specialized expertise of both parties, Digital Domain and PRG are now able to offer seamless end-to-end service covering ideation to execution, all under one roof.

Lala Gavgavian, President and COO of Digital Domain, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Our co-branding partnership has a clear objective: to retain and expand market share, foster innovative trends, and explore pioneering technologies that redefine the art of storytelling."

Todd Hoddick, President, Entertainment of PRG, shared, "Through our partnership with Digital Domain, virtual production redefines creative boundaries. It empowers brands in cost-conscious markets and studios catering to diverse consumer preferences." Jeroen Hallaert, Vice President, Production Services of PRG, added, "This innovation streamlines workflows, reshaping collaboration dynamics and enabling real-time creative refinement, from 'prep' to 'post'."

This partnership enables clients to shape their vision from inception while also granting access to Digital Domain and PRG's highly-skilled talent pool, leveling the playing field for smaller teams to participate in ambitious projects. PRG's Enhanced Environments™ and simulcam services allow creatives to plan shots and immerse themselves in the virtual world without the need to ever go on location. This fosters a more dynamic and inclusive creative landscape industry-wide.

Digital Domain boasts an impressive portfolio of VFX work, collaborating with industry giants such as Disney/Marvel, Warner Bros./Discovery, Sony Pictures, Universal, Netflix, HBO, Amazon Studios, and many others. Meanwhile, PRG has been instrumental in providing the essential technological and infrastructural support to realize iconic scenes from productions like 'Ahsoka,' 'Joker,' 'The Mandalorian,' 'Law & Order,' and more.

About Digital Domain:

Digital Domain creates genre-defining experiences that create, inspire, and entertain. Over the last three decades, the studio has established itself as a film visual effects industry leader, expanding to encompass episodes, commercials, and game cinematics while embracing previsualization and virtual production. Digital Domain has also become a pioneer in digital humans and virtual reality, adding to a rich legacy of hundreds of blockbuster feature films for every major studio, thousands of commercials, music videos, game cinematics, and digital content by world-renowned directors and brands.

With a talented team of artists, technologists, and innovators, Digital Domain has been pushing the boundaries of what's possible in digital entertainment and beyond since 1993, earning the studio numerous awards and accolades, including multiple Academy Awards for visual effects for blockbusters, including Titanic, What Dreams May Come, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button; awards and nominations for several Marvel Cinematic Universe titles that have crushed all-time records at box offices worldwide. Digital Domain has also won and received VES Awards, Clios, BAFTA, and Cannes Lions nominations.

As the first independent visual effects studio to successfully enter Greater China, Digital Domain is committed to delivering the highest quality creative solutions to its creative partners and is constantly exploring new ways to innovate and expand its capabilities to further pave the way towards the virtual race, leaning into artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to create photorealistic and emotionally expressive autonomous virtual humans. It has locations in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Montreal, Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Taipei, and Hyderabad. Digital Domain Holdings Limited is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 547).

Digital Domain: www.digitaldomain.com

About PRG:

Production Resource Group (PRG) realizes the ideas and vision of creators, producers, designers, performers, and business leaders, working in every form of entertainment and experience. It is the leading solutions provider in the production space, leveraging deep expertise and unsurpassed technology to power events of every scale and, with 62 offices in 28 countries, deliver in every corner of the globe. Capabilities span broadcasting, camera, audio, video, lighting, rigging, scenic and automation, digital services, virtual production, and labor. With over 250 patents and trademarks, PRG innovations have won awards and transformed the entertainment industry. For more information, please visit https://www.prg.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Production Resource Group LLC