Wondershare EdrawMax 12.6.0 with OpenAI ChatGPT Integration Launches, Unveiling New AI-Powered Diagramming Tools for Enhanced Productivity

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare EdrawMax, the leading diagramming software, is excited to announce the release of its latest version, marked as 12.6.0, which integrates cutting-edge OpenAI ChatGPT technology. Highlighting AI Diagramming as its primary feature, this release is designed to revolutionize the way users create diagrams and charts, further solidifying EdrawMax's position as a leader in the industry.

AI Diagramming: Create diverse visuals, simplifying complex data, offers diverse chart options, including Timelines, Mindmaps, Flowcharts, SWOT Analysis, User Stories,etc. AI chat continuously optimizes AI diagramming processes.

AI Analysis: Extract insights from diverse data, supports analysis of multiple chart types.

AI Drawing: Generates AI images and converts images to images.

AI Voice Chat: The mobile version has added AI Voice Chat functionality, enabling one-click voice questions and answers to improve conversation efficiency.

"At Wondershare, we not only focus on productivity but also on AI integration, aimed at facilitating the diagramming process in every aspect. This approach enhances overall business outcomes and provides a win-win solution for our customers," stated Iris Liu, the Head of Wondershare Branding.

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare EdrawMax is compatible with Windows, Mac, Android and iOS and pricing starts at $9.99 for a six-month subscription. For free trials and downloads, please visit our official website or follow us on YouTube , Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram to learn more about EdrawMax.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is globally recognized as a software company that is committed to delivering innovative solutions for personal and professional use. As a leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has received prestigious awards from organizations such as The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. At Wondershare, the mission is to empower individuals to pursue their passions and build a more creative world. With over 100 million users across 150 countries, users can access a wide range of software solutions for video editing, PDF editing, data recovery, diagram and graphics, and more. Together, Wondershare strives to provide high-quality, user-friendly software that enables individuals and businesses to bring their creative ideas to life.

