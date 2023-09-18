Safe Kids Worldwide and Union Pacific Railroad Announce Winner of "Take it From a Teen" Video Challenge and Other Educational Resources for Parents and Communities During National Rail Safety Week

Safe Kids Worldwide and Union Pacific Railroad Announce Winner of "Take it From a Teen" Video Challenge and Other Educational Resources for Parents and Communities During National Rail Safety Week

Every two days a child is killed or injured in a train collision; nearly every tragedy is preventable

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to prevent rail-related injuries and deaths to kids, Safe Kids Worldwide and Union Pacific Railroad are teaming up during Rail Safety Week to release a series of resources designed to raise awareness, educate communities, and encourage parents to talk to their kids about rail safety from an early age.

Only cross train tracks at a designated crossing. Designated crossings are marked by a sign, lights, or a gate. (PRNewswire)

Every two days a child is killed or injured in a train collision; nearly every tragedy is preventable.

See the winning video of the "Take it From a Teen" video challenge and the Safe Kids Rail Safety Station.

"Every two days a child is killed or injured in a train collision and nearly every tragedy is preventable," said Torine Creppy, president of Safe Kids Worldwide. "Our work with Union Pacific is all about helping parents, kids, and communities get the life-saving information they need to protect themselves and their kids."

"As an integral part of the nation's transportation network, Union Pacific is fully committed to the safety of our communities – especially youth," said Liisa Stark, Union Pacific vice president-Public Affairs. "Our collaboration with Safe Kids Worldwide during Rail Safety Week is more than just a campaign; it's a call to action. Let's turn awareness into meaningful change, ensuring railroad tracks are for trains, not tragedies."

In many communities, areas near train tracks are a popular place for young people to "hang out." Many people, including kids and adults, walk along the tracks, cut across them as a short cut, and pose for group photos and selfies without knowing the facts about trains:

Trains are at least three feet wider than the tracks on either side.

Modern trains are quieter than people might think.

Once a train starts to brake, it can take up to a mile for the train to completely stop.

In the decade between 2013 and 2022, more than 500 children died of rail-related injuries and nearly 1,200 were injured. Trespass incidents make up 67 percent of these fatalities and 50 percent of the nonfatal injuries.

Notably, teens, ages 15-19, are the age group most frequently impacted by trespassing incidents, which inspired Safe Kids and Union Pacific to create the "Take it from a Teen" Video challenge, a special opportunity for teenagers to educate their fellow teens about critical rail safety information. The winning video was produced by Josie McCue, from Reno Nevada.

In addition to the "Take it from a Teen" Challenge, Safe Kids and Union Pacific are sharing the following resources, materials, and tips to educate parents, teens, and younger kids and create a community of rail safety advocates.

Rail Safety Educator Kit for teachers and librarians to help educate and entertain younger kids. Each kit consists of a large print version of Clifford and the Railroad Crossing to facilitate story time and teach children how to be safe around railroad tracks.





The "Rail Safety Station," available at



available at safekids.org/RailSafetyStation , is an online hub with sharable content for educators, community partners, parents, and caregivers. Only cross train tracks at a designated crossing. Designated crossings are marked by a sign, lights, or a gate.



If lights are flashing or the gate is down at a railroad crossing, wait for the train to pass completely, the gates to lift and the lights to stop flashing before crossing the tracks.



Allow enough space for your vehicle to completely clear the entire railroad crossing, not just the tracks, before you attempt to cross.



If you are using a cell phone, headphones or playing a game, remember: heads up, devices down when you cross the tracks.



Don't walk along the train tracks. It might be a shortcut, but it is dangerous and not worth the risk. It is also against the law to walk on the track and the land around it because it is private property.



About Safe Kids Worldwide

Safe Kids Worldwide is a nonprofit organization working to reduce unintentional injuries to children ages 0-14 and build equitable and sustained systems that support injury prevention. For more information, visit safekids.org.

About Union Pacific Railroad

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at up.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Safe Kids Worldwide