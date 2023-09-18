Equifax, Experian and TransUnion Support U.S. Consumers With Ongoing Availability of Free Weekly Credit Reports

Action Underscores Nationwide Credit Reporting Agencies' Commitment to Consumers' Financial Health

ATLANTA and COSTA MESA, Calif. and CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The three Nationwide Credit Reporting Agencies (NCRAs) – Equifax® (NYSE: EFX), Experian (LON: EXPN) and TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) – are reinforcing their commitment to the financial health of U.S. consumers with the ongoing availability of free weekly credit reports through AnnualCreditReport.com . This free service was first introduced at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to help consumers protect their financial health during the sudden and unprecedented hardship caused by the public health emergency. It has been permanently extended by the NCRAs to empower consumers to more regularly review their credit history and better understand their financial data.

EFX logo (PRNewswire)

The companies' CEOs provided a statement on the availability of free weekly credit reports: "We maintain a shared commitment to building consumers' financial capabilities and are dedicated to helping increase financial access for people across the United States," said Mark W. Begor, CEO Equifax; Brian Cassin, CEO Experian; and Chris Cartwright, CEO TransUnion. "The ongoing availability of free weekly credit reports is another way that our industry is supporting consumers as they make financial decisions. We recognize the important role that credit reports play in people's financial lives and encourage consumers to regularly check their credit history – an important way of understanding their current credit position and preparing for important future financial milestones."

Consumer credit reports are a factual record of credit activity and payment history used by lenders, creditors, service providers and other businesses to extend financial opportunities and other offers to people. Consumers can access their free credit reports each week from each of the three credit reporting agencies at www.AnnualCreditReport.com . Consumers should review all items appearing in each section of their credit reports. If an error is identified, consumers should contact the credit reporting agency immediately to correct that information.

For more information, visit www.AnnualCreditReport.com.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

At Equifax (NYSE:EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by 14,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com .

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT EQUIFAX:

Tiffany Smith

mediainquiries@equifax.com

ABOUT EXPERIAN

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 22,000 people operating across 32 countries and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people, and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. With corporate headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, we are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

Experian and the Experian marks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian and its affiliates. Other product and company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT EXPERIAN:

Scott Anderson

scott.n.anderson@experian.com

(949) 205-9377

ABOUT TRANSUNION

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 12,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.

https://www.transunion.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT TRANSUNION:

David Blumberg

David.Blumberg@transunion.com

(312) 985-3059

(PRNewsfoto/Equifax Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Equifax Inc.