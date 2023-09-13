Prince Marketing Group & Mawer Capital Announce New Partnership, creating a One-Stop Shop for Companies and Brands Hiring Celebrities

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prince Marketing Group, one of the most prominent marketing agencies in the world will partner with one of the best known and successful names in the business influencer, marketing and social media space, Rudy Mawer of Mawer Capital.

Prince Marketing Group & Mawer Capital Announce New Partnership, creating one-stop shop for companies hiring celebrities

For nearly 30 years, Prince Marketing Group has been the marketing agency for many of the most iconic athletes and celebrities of all time.

"Darren's a Legend in the industry as an agent with a 30 year track record representing some of the biggest stars of our time. We both have mastered the art of relationship building which will allow us to have tremendous success and synergy to help brands and companies across the world scale and really grow their business with all sorts of initiatives," Rudy Mawer said.

PMG's Darren Prince said, "Rudy is one of the most renowned business influencers and marketers in the world with over one million followers, presenting on over 200 stages as a Keynote speaker, and appearing on TV shows and news interviews along with hosting his top marketing podcast "Living The Red Life".

More info on Darren Prince and Prince Marketing Group:

Darren Prince is an International Best Selling author of his memoir Aiming High. He is a prominent sports and celebrity agent and global advocate for addiction, mental health and recovery. Through his agency, Prince Marketing Group, he represents icons Magic Johnson, Jerry West, Dominique Wilkins, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Chevy Chase, Charlie Sheen, Denise Richards, Carmen Electra, David Goggins, American Idol Finalist Nutsa Buzaladze and many others.

PMG is one of the most respected boutique sports and entertainment agencies in the world having negotiated over $750M in marketing deals.

Having paired celebrities with everything from Super Bowl commercials and product endorsement campaigns to keynote speeches, licensing opportunities and branded social media campaigns.

Companies such as Apple, Mastercard, Oracle, Best Buy, Gillette, Hard Rock Casino, Airbnb and hundreds of others have utilized their expertise to pair up the perfect celebrity for their campaign and initiative.

As a leading authority in the space, Prince's insights have been featured in Wall Street Journal, NY Times, USA Today, CNN, Fox and Friends, Chris Cuomo, Tucker Carlson, "On Purpose" podcast with Jay Shetty, Extra TV, Dr. OZ and many other media outlets.

More info on Rudy Mawer and Mawer Capital:

After 10+ years growing brands online, Rudy Mawer of Mawer Capital, now works with Fortune 500 brands and major A-list celebrities to advise, consult and build out their social media strategy, online digital social ad strategy, and help with branding and positioning to scale online.

His clientele and business partners include major billion $ brands and many exclusive partners such as Olympians, NFL Super Bowl Champions, Hollywood stars and more. With his experience helping grow over 40,000 companies, he's often interviewed in magazines such as Forbes, Inc, and Entrepreneur. Rudy currently runs the 100 employee company, with board members and partners including Kevin Harrington from Shark Tank. Mawer Capital was awarded the Inc 5000 this year.

Rudy's grown revenue to $1 million dollars per day, and spent over $300,000 per day profitably on Facebook ads! If you want to learn viral marketing, brand domination & the latest trends with influencer marketing, social media and content creation, look no further and get ready to discover the Red Life with Rudy Mawer.

For more information, visit www.PrinceMarketingGroup.com

