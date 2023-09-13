ConcertAI's TeraRecon Partners with ImageBiopsy Lab to Bring Cutting-Edge Musculoskeletal solutions to the Eureka Clinical AI Platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI's TeraRecon, the advanced visualization and clinical AI SaaS company, announced today its strategic collaboration with ImageBiopsy Lab, a pioneering company specializing in artificial intelligence solutions for musculoskeletal (MSK) imaging. This collaboration will integrate ImageBiopsy Lab's innovative IB Lab solutions into TeraRecon's Eureka Clinical AI platform.

The integration of ImageBiopsy Lab's powerful AI-driven solutions with the Eureka Clinical AI platform will automate measurements in MSKdiagnostics on radiographs, providing radiologists and orthopedists with fast, quantitative, and standardized knee, hip, leg, hand, and spine reports. By combining TeraRecon's industry-leading expertise in advanced imaging with ImageBiopsy Lab's AI algorithms, medical professionals will benefit from cutting-edge technology that helps clinicians identify and extract key disease parameters, which are critical for the prevention and treatment of various MSK-related conditions.

"Our collaboration with ImageBiopsy Lab is a significant step in advancing radiology practice," said Dan McSweeney, President of TeraRecon. "The addition of IB Lab solutions to the TeraRecon Eureka Clinical AI platform aims to provide our customers with AI-powered tools that assist in standardizing this highly subjective diagnostic workflow for the interpretation of musculoskeletal images."

The IB Lab solutions offered by ImageBiopsy Lab employ AI algorithms that analyze radiological images, enabling automated detection of fractures, degenerative conditions, and other MSK anomalies. The integration with TeraRecon's Eureka Clinical AI platform will facilitate seamless workflow integration and easy access to these advanced AI capabilities.

"We are excited to collaborate with TeraRecon to bring our cutting-edge AI solutions to a broader audience," said Dr. Richard Ljuhar, CEO of ImageBiopsy Lab. "By combining our expertise in musculoskeletal AI with TeraRecon, we hope to empower radiologists and orthopedic specialists to achieve new levels of diagnostic precision and patient care."

About ConcertAI: ConcertAI is the global leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI technology solutions for life sciences and healthcare. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, healthcare providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at http://www.concertai.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About TeraRecon: Serving ~1,900 clinical sites globally, TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company, is a Best in KLAS solution provider for AI-empowered radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. Awarded the 2020, 2021, and 2022 KLAS Category Leader for Advanced Visualization, TeraRecon solutions are independent of any one manufacturer's imaging equipment or PACS system, allowing a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable physician-guided insights. For more information, visit us at www.terarecon.com.

About ImageBiopsy Lab

Image Biopsy Lab develops award-winning AI-driven solutions that digitize MSK diagnostics on radiographs, providing radiologists and orthopedics with fast, quantitative, and standardized reports of disease-relevant findings and measurements. The portfolio already includes solutions for knee, hip, hand, leg and spine. Additionally, ImageBiopsy Lab now offers fracture detection, further enhancing their comprehensive range of solutions. For more information about ImageBiopsy Lab and its AI-driven IB Lab solutions, please visit www.imagebiopsylab.com.

