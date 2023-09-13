CHOICES WOMEN'S MEDICAL CENTER CALLS ON THE AMERICAN BOARD OF OBSTETRICS AND GYNECOLOGY (ABOG) TO RECONSIDER ONSITE EXAMINATIONS IN TEXAS

Leading New York City Based Women's Health Clinic Concerned OB/GYNs Are Being Forced to Visit a State Hostile to Abortion Rights

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder, President, and CEO of Choices Women's Medical Center (CHOICES) Merle Hoffman, issued the following letter to the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) today calling on the organization to reconsider onsite examinations for OB/GYNs at their headquarters in Dallas, Texas.

Violence towards abortion providers continues to increase in the wake of the Dobbs decision.

Hoffman was notified of this change in testing procedures by Dr. Joseph Ottolenghi, Assistant Medical Director at CHOICES. ABOG, which provided virtual examinations during the COVID pandemic, is forcing doctors from around the country to visit a state that has a long history of violence towards abortion providers.

"As assistant medical director, one of my responsibilities is to provide abortion care to women who travel from other states, including Texas," said Dr. Joseph Ottolenghi. "I am truly concerned for the safety of myself and my colleagues – some of whom will be pregnant when arriving in Texas."

"As I detailed in my letter to ABOG, I do not want to see any abortion providers gathering needlessly in Texas to become targets for Right Wing extremists," said Merle Hoffman, who is also the author of the upcoming new book Choices: A Post-Roe Abortion Rights Manifesto. "ABOG should resume online examinations for OB/GYNs as we grapple with the new, Draconian reality of the Dobbs decision."

In the latest statistics, provided by the National Abortion Federation's 2022 Violence and Disruption Report, major incidents towards abortion providers have intensified. Burglaries against abortion providers have increased by 231 percent, stalking incidents against providers have gone up by 229 percent, and arson attacks against abortion providers have increased by 100 percent. Violence towards abortion providers continues to increase in the wake of the Dobbs decision.

About Choices Women's Medical Center

Founded in 1971 by Merle Hoffman, the initial mission of CHOICES Women's Medical Center was to offer legal abortion services in New York State two years prior to the Supreme Court Ruling in 1973 of Roe vs. Wade which legalized abortion nationally. Today, CHOICES offers a full range of services including gynecological testing, treatment, Well-Woman Care, birth control, and a full prenatal program.

