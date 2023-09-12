VSBLTY ANNOUNCES ALL SYSTEMS GO FOR SUCCESSFUL AI LAUNCH IN BRAZIL

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) ("VSBLTY"), a leading software provider of AI-driven security and retail analytics technology, is pleased to announce the initial launch of its "Store as a Medium" concept in Brazil. Many years of partnerships and experience have culminated to achieve this new opportunity. VSBLTY has been able to attract industry leaders as partners whose visions are aligned.

Initial installations have been executed perfectly, on time, on budget and are already delivering advertising impressions. The collective experience of the team from past deployments has made all the difference.

Our media partner in Brazil is a well-established and respected firm working with major global and national brands. They understand the value of the "Store as a Medium." They have existing clients that will be excited to buy media in an in-store, retail media network. This type of partner will accelerate the path to scale and revenue. The first installations of a planned 5,000 stores have exceeded expectations.

"Our dedication, experience and technology focused on the "Store as a Medium " has given the Company the credibility to have some of the world's largest companies in their industries' partner with us. To have one of the worlds' best known consumer brands and one of Brazil's advertising giants as partners is a great achievement for our firm, especially when our visions align so well." stated VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton."

The company and its partners are installing media screens in stores that will generate AI driven advertisements and shopper analytics that provide demographic information about the consumer, such as age, gender, dwell time and other data points. This technology can provide data that no other form of advertising can deliver. The company's technology, using its AI based software, can report for example, how many 30-year-old females watched their advertisement and for how many seconds.

With traditional media, brands can't tell who's watching or listening or if anyone is at all, but with VSBLTY they can. Beyond the initial proven increase in product sales, the accumulating dataset that can be mined provides a new powerful consumer analytics tool that has never been possible before. Imagine definitive data or "what the camera sees" rather than approximate demographics. Would you like to know what time of day, or what day of the week sees the most 25 to 45 year old women shoppers, and what advertisements they engaged with the most? Computer vision technology is the most disruptive technology to impact audience measurement in advertising since the invention of radio, TV or even the internet.

