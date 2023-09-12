Netcraft Acquires FraudWatch to Cement Leadership in Cybercrime Detection & Takedown; Delivers Online Brand Protection at Scale Supported by 24/7 Security Operations Center

Strategic acquisition combines market-leading threat intelligence and takedown capabilities with a 24/7 Security Operations Center to provide robust solutions for a global customer base, extending its footprint in North America and Asia-Pacific

SALT LAKE CITY, LONDON and MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcraft , global leader in cybercrime detection, disruption, and takedowns, announced today the acquisition of FraudWatch, a leading Australian online brand protection provider focused on phishing, social media, brand infringement, and fake mobile apps.

Netcraft and FraudWatch together are committed to providing global organizations cutting-edge cybersecurity products and services. With its global threat feeds, automated attack detection, disruption, and takedown solutions, Netcraft's innovations have enabled it to scale, taking down more than 20 million attacks and counting. FraudWatch's managed online brand protection services are driven by its 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) in Melbourne using its PhishPortal platform. FraudWatch works alongside its customers across the world to protect against phishing, fraud, and cybercrime.

With this acquisition, Netcraft and FraudWatch will deliver high-quality, high-speed cybercrime detection and takedowns with even greater capabilities to new and existing customers. The company will further enhance support and services by combining its existing relationships with hosting providers, domain registrars, and social media platforms through the FraudWatch SOC alongside Netcraft's API-based and commercial partnerships. Additionally, the acquisition will accelerate growth in North America and the Asia-Pacific region for the combined company.

"This acquisition provides great value for both sets of customers who will benefit from the complementary time zones and comprehensive round-the-clock coverage from cyber threats facing start-ups, well-known brands, large enterprises, and governments across the world," said Ryan Woodley, CEO of Netcraft. "FraudWatch's online brand protection services are already well aligned with Netcraft. By combining Netcraft's focus on technology, machine learning, and automation with FraudWatch's dedicated team, we can deliver benefits of scale, deepen client relationships, and ensure that organizations around the world can proactively disrupt cyber attacks."

Organizations today face a rapidly evolving threat landscape, and security teams must detect and respond to malicious attacks quickly and effectively. By bringing together their technology, expertise, and processes, the combined company can provide best-in-class service to its global customers with a global SOC team available to manage, escalate and deliver deep insights.

"Netcraft's technology-driven approach will benefit our clients with the speed and flexibility of its global threat intelligence, automated disruption and takedown platform, and associated technology," said Trent Youl, founder of FraudWatch. Woodley added "We have quickly integrated Netcraft's threat intelligence within FraudWatch's platform to augment its powerful cybercrime detection. I look forward to the many incredible future opportunities to integrate people, technology and processes from Netcraft and FraudWatch as we work together to deliver speed, scale, and great outcomes for our customers."

About Netcraft

Netcraft is a global leader in cybercrime detection and disruption, combining cutting-edge technology with decades of experience to protect organizations of all sizes from digital threats and attacks. Its mission is to detect and disrupt cybercrime at scale through constant innovation, extensive automation, and unique insight, delivering a safer online experience for everyone. Netcraft is the trusted cybersecurity partner for three of the largest companies, twelve of the largest banks, and governments of five of the largest economies in the world. Netcraft's comprehensive threat feeds, early fraud detection capabilities, and swift automated takedowns are unparalleled in the industry, scaling to perform takedowns for nearly one-third of the world's phishing sites, blocking more than 173 million malicious sites. For more information, visit www.netcraft.com .

About FraudWatch

FraudWatch is a leading Online Brand Protection company; its 24x7x365 Security Operations Center (SOC) protects thousands of brands worldwide. Headquartered in Australia, FraudWatch provides solutions to help protect businesses from digital brand threats, including financial loss, brand damage, and online abuse. Combined with its technology, a team of security professionals works around the clock to provide online brand protection services. FraudWatch's team tenaciously tracks and takes down phishing and malware sites, fake domains, impersonated social media profiles, and fraudulent mobile applications. Its fast takedown of these threats provides tangible financial benefits to global clients.

