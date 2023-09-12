BarTender becomes first labeling, marking and coding solution to offer full integration with the entire Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP product suite

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagull Scientific, maker of BarTender, the global leader in software to print, mark and code labels, RFID tags, products, and packaging, has released a new BarTender Print Connector that will allow businesses using Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central to easily integrate and print with BarTender Cloud.

The new BarTender Print Connector for Business Central provides easy pre-built integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central—allowing users to easily print directly from Business Central without the need for complex manual programming and its associated costs.

"Cloud adoption was markedly accelerated by the pandemic," explains Harold Boe, CEO of Seagull Scientific. "As organizations undertake digital transformation initiatives and shift their major software applications, like ERP systems, to the cloud, it's crucial that critical supporting applications like BarTender continue to meet customer requirements, including driving efficiency, eliminating errors, reducing costs, meeting industry standards and ensuring regulatory compliance."

By leveraging BarTender with Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft customers can now easily print from within Microsoft Dynamics 365. According to Bob Conti, President of Imprint Enterprises, a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central customer, "the BarTender Connector for Business Central will lead to significant increases in label, marking and coding accuracy while optimizing logistics and productivity."

With BarTender, Microsoft Dynamics 365 users can effortlessly design label templates, enjoy high performance optimized printing to over 8,000 industrial, marking and coding printers, define permissions and roles, monitor print and usage history, and ensure regulatory compliance.

"Integrating with BarTender will unlock an effective path towards centralizing and standardizing labeling operations for all Microsoft Dynamics 365 users, throughout their entire organization," continues Boe. "This could include hundreds of portable devices, across multiple company locations, or in the field—while also providing heightened accessibility for suppliers and partners."

The BarTender Print Connector for Business Central is the latest in Seagull Scientific's rapid series of recent technological innovations in business system integration and label printing. The BarTender Print Connector for Business Central builds upon BarTender's recent new product developments, including the BarTender Mobile App, BarTender Cloud and the BarTender REST API, the only true REST API in a labeling solution.

The BarTender Print Connector for Business Central will further help businesses achieve operational agility by centralizing their label design and printing needs through a streamlined, simplified platform. This support for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central joins the earlier availability of a pre-built connector for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 users can now harness the world's most trusted labeling solution—easily and affordably.

The BarTender Print Connector for Dynamics 365 Business Central is available today in the Microsoft AppSource online store. Interested customers can sign-up for a free 30-day trial here and purchase through an authorized BarTender partner.

For more information about the BarTender Print Connector for Dynamics 365 Business Central, click here.

About BarTender by Seagull Scientific

Every year, businesses of all sizes and industries, including the world's largest and most dynamic supply chains, trust BarTender to create, manage and print, mark and code over 100 billion labels, barcodes, RFID tags, dates, and other identifiers to keep their products moving, traceable and safe. With corporate headquarters and software development in Bellevue, Washington, USA, and branch offices in Madrid, Taipei and Tokyo, BarTender is available in more than 175 countries through a global network of local partners.

Learn more at Seagull Scientific.

