PCEC's Petition To Appoint A Successor Trustee for the Pacific Coast Oil Trust

ORCUTT, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PACIFIC COAST ENERGY COMPANY, LP ("PCEC") announces that it has filed a petition in the Delaware Court of Chancery today seeking to appoint Province, LLC as a successor Trustee for the Pacific Coast Oil Trust (the "Trust") to replace the current Trustee, the Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A, which was removed by a majority vote of Trust Unitholders present at a meeting of Unitholders in July 2023 but has continued to serve as Trustee during the absence of a named successor. PCEC provides this notice of its petition in nationally recognized and distributed media pursuant to Section 12.09 of the Trust's Amended and Restated Trust Agreement.

View original content:

SOURCE Pacific Coast Energy Company, L.P.