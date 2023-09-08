Launch of Cyrusher Thunder: Riding the Waves of Electric Surfboarding

LOGAN, Utah, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare to ride the waves like never before with the all-new Cyrusher Thunder electric surfboard. Launched in late August, this is a groundbreaking addition to the world of aquatic adventure. Designed to deliver adrenaline-pumping thrills and unmatched performance, Thunder is set to redefine the way water enthusiasts experience the waves.

The Thunder Experience: Riding the Electric Wave

Thunder is more than just an electric surfboard; it's a fusion of cutting-edge technology, sleek design and unmatched performance. Let's explore what sets Thunder apart.

1. Unparalleled Power and Speed:

Thunder is fitted with an electric motor with power ranging from 5Kw to a peak of 10Kw. This motor provides robust gliding force and enables Thunder to reach a top speed of up to 70km/h. With such capabilities, riders can fearlessly navigate the sea, chase after turbulent waves and smoothly cruise on calm lakes. The power of Thunder allows people to experience the exhilarating rush of adrenaline as they ride over the water.

2. Agile Design:

The Thunder is designed to balance stability and maneuverability perfectly, making it easy for the rider to control. It measures 1680mm in length, 580mm in width and 160mm in height, which is similar to the size of a typical skateboard. The layout of the board is specifically created to enhance maneuverability and responsiveness, permitting the rider to change positions and ride smoothly and swiftly through the waves. The innovative design principles also minimize drag, ensuring a seamless glide through the water.

3. Endurance and Efficiency:

The driving force behind Thunder is its high-capacity battery which has a core capacity of up to 3600wh (50Ah). This powerful battery allows the rider to explore the endless fun of the aquatic realm. With a range that lasts for an hour, Thunder helps to balance the time spent enjoying the experience and the energy expended during physical activity, resulting in a more enjoyable cruising journey. Additionally, Thunder's charge time is only 2-3 hours, allowing for quick recovery of stored energy and minimizing downtime before returning to the sea.

4. Rider-friendly Features:

Thunder's adjustable foot bindings are specifically made to be more accessible for all riders to prioritize their security while they enjoy the thrill of surfing. These adjustable straps enhance surfing safety and support the rider to fully immerse themselves in the ride. With other protective features like automatic shut-off in case of a fall, surfers can have peace of mind knowing that their surfing adventures will be both enjoyable and safe.

The weight of Thunder is due to two components: the board itself weighs 18 kg while the battery weighs 21 kg. This thoughtful design ensures a manageable and balanced weight distribution for easy transport and handling. However, Thunder also offers an impressive load capacity, with the ability to accommodate riders weighing up to 120kg（264.56 pounds). This makes it suitable for a wide range of users, from beginners to experienced water sports enthusiasts.

5. Ready for All Skill Levels:

The standout feature of the Thunder is its versatile design that caters to surfers of various skill levels. The Thunder is easily transportable and offers a seamless ride for novice riders just starting out with their first electric surfboard, making it an ideal choice for a smooth initiation into the sport. On the other hand, experienced surfers seeking an exhilarating experience will be delighted by Thunder's impressive surfing capabilities. With its portability and emphasis on smooth performance, the Thunder enables surfers at any level to embark on their water adventures with confidence.

Thunder: More than just a surfboard

Thunder is not just an electric surfboard. It represents Cyrusher's zero emission breakthrough in the electric field on the water, revolutionizing water sports adventure and ushering in a new era of electric propulsion.

Environmental advantage

With the widespread use of electric energy in land transportation, the Thunder brings the same environmental benefits to water sports. It plays a crucial role in reducing carbon pollution in the ecosystem. Traditional marine sports often contribute to noise pollution and can have detrimental effects on water resources due to power generation and exhaust emissions. However, the Thunder's electric drive operates silently and does not produce additional noise and pollution during operation. This not only allows for a more enjoyable experience on the water but also helps in maintaining the marine environment.

Community and connection

Unlocking the exhilaration of riding waves with an electric surfboard is not just a solitary adventure but a genuine sport. This implies that Thunder enables riders to connect with like-minded individuals and establish bonds with other water sports devotees. Whether riding the waves together or engaging in thrilling competitions, these experiences foster the creation of treasured memories and allow riders to become part of new communities.

Accessibility for All

The Thunder was explicitly developed to cater to the passions of water sports enthusiasts. Its user-friendly design aims to make water sports more accessible to a larger group of people. The Thunder's intuitive controls and adaptability suit surfers of all skill levels. This is significant as it helps promote the widespread adoption of water-powered sports while reducing pollution in the marine environment through the use of electric power.

Price tag

Priced at $9999, Thunder opens the door to a thrilling water sports experience, accessible to enthusiasts of all levels. Whether one is a seasoned rider craving adrenaline-pumping rides or a beginner looking to embark on a new aquatic journey, Thunder's price point makes it an enticing option for those seeking the ultimate waterborne thrill. Get ready to ride the waves like never before with Thunder, the future of water sports at an affordable price.

Experience the Future of Water Sports with Thunder

Thunder is not just a surfboard; it's a lifestyle, an experience and a way to connect with the elements. It's a chance to feel the wind in the hair, the spray of the sea on the face and the rush of the open water under feet.

Whether riders are seeking high-speed thrills, serene coastal exploration or a new way to connect with nature, Thunder delivers it all. Join the electric surfboard revolution and be among the first to experience the future of water sports.

The Cyrusher Thunder sparks a new revolution in electric water sports. It aims to bring together more devotees, provide opportunities for socializing and exercise, and enhance the enjoyment of being on the water. With its exceptional power, speed and versatility, the Thunder opens up endless possibilities for water sports enthusiasts to have thrilling adventures. These exhilarating aquatic experiences are aligned with Cyrusher's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and maintaining unpolluted waters.

About Cyrusher

Cyrusher is a reputable producer of electric bicycles for professionals that has been successfully marketed in more than ten nations worldwide. The electric bikes pass rigorous international quality tests and meet CE, UL, Rhos and FCC requirements. An offline store test-ride service has also been introduced in a number of nations, including the USA, UK and France. Additionally, Cyrusher is making innovative inroads in water sports equipment, dedicated to creating products that redefine adventure on the water. Cyrusher will keep expanding its product range in both land and aquatic areas to satisfy more individuals, offering a solution for zero-carbon, fast and convenient urban traveling.

