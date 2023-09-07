Top Federal Leaders to be Honored at GovCIO Media & Research's Health IT Summit

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO Media & Research, a leading federal technology media company, will recognize key government leaders as part of its Flywheel Awards program highlighting contributions within the health IT space. GovCIO Media & Research will recognize the awardees during its upcoming Health IT Summit Sept. 21 at the Bethesda Marriot from 8 am to 3 pm.

In addition to honoring the efforts of these federal IT leaders, the annual Health IT summit will bring together the federal health IT community to tackle the latest developments of the past year and discuss the future of public health with leaders from the Center from Disease Control (CDC), National Institutes of Health (NIH), Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), Defense Department, the Department of Veterans Affairs and more. Topics covered will include the new Public Health Data Strategy, electronic health records (EHR) modernization, data interoperability, health equity, data privacy and cybersecurity.

Health IT Summit Flywheel Award Categories and Winners

Digital Transformer

Andrea Fletcher , Chief Digital Strategy Officer at CMS

Innovation Champions

Neil C. Evans, MD, Chief Officer for the Office of Connected Care at VHA and the Senior Advisor to the CIO at VA

Renee Wegrzyn, Director of ARPA-H

Health Equity Advocates

Adm. Rachel Levine , MD, Assistant Secretary for Health at HHS

Dr. Ernest Moy, Executive Director for the Office of Health Equity at VHA

Interoperability Leader

Amanda Cournoyer, Data and Interoperability Director for EHRM-IO at VA

Rising Star

Sanja Basaric , AI Program Lead at HHS

"These awards embody what it means to be a transformer in health IT, and it is our goal to continuously recognize these leaders," said Michael Hoffman, President of GovCIO Media & Research. "The Health IT Summit provides a unique opportunity to learn from those who are at the forefront of today's pressing initiatives in health IT, and we are honored to have been able to recognize some of these leaders."

"The Health IT Summit is not just an event; it's a platform for sharing knowledge, fostering collaboration and shaping the future of public health," said Editor-in-Chief Amy Kluber. "We're excited to welcome the community to discuss the latest advancements and future of health IT."

Visit GovCIO Media & Research's Health IT Summit event page to view the full event agenda and speaker lineup and register for this must-attend event. Tickets are going fast, register today.

