Portable Restroom Trailers, LLC Ranks on the Inc. 5000

The nation's leading provider of portable restroom, shower, and laundry trailers ranks among America's Fastest Growing Private Companies

LAKE WYLIE, S.C., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Portable Restroom Trailers, LLC ranks No. 3591 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Portable Restroom Trailers, LLC is the first company in its specialized industry to be recognized for growth and success by Inc. 5000. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

When interviewed, our CEO Teri Pahon shared, "When we started this company, we wanted to elevate the industry and raise the standards of sanitation to a new level. First, our goal was to have a wide variety of affordable and ADA accessible inventory for all needs including emergencies nationwide. We provide the most popular restrooms, showers, and laundry trailers for all types of industries. Second, our hallmark is fast turnaround to our corporate clients. Our logistics department is unparalleled. Third, Portable Restroom Trailers, LLC added the Smarter Restroom Mobile App to all of our rental fleet and many purchase trailers, and have recently added Wifi capabilities as well. Finally, we insist on 5-star customer service by providing a dedicated team and an extensive online video "how-to" resource library. We are extremely grateful to our committed team that serves our clients."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. "Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Teri reflects, "I think one of the main reasons we were selected for this prestigious award is due to our perseverance during COVID, rapidly catapulting in sales and rentals from increased urgent demands. We are incredibly gratified and delighted that they acknowledged us amongst any other company in our industry and have worked very hard to establish our preeminence. We are known as the leading provider on quality, value, and service. Portable Restroom Trailers, LLC is one of the only companies of our kind in the industry able to service purchases and rentals nationwide and is on the verge of taking our business worldwide due to demand. We want to thank our incredible professional team that has driven this success and the incredibly loyal and appreciative clientele who continually come back to us due to the satisfaction we provide."

We realize the responsibility to keep performing at this level and greater, continuing to add more value. We are up for the challenge and we are so thrilled to be a leader in our industry and to be recognized for that.

For more information about Portable Restroom Trailers, LLC, please contact Teri Pahon at 877-600-8645 or info@PortableRestroomTrailers.com.

About Portable Restroom Trailers, LLC:

Since 2007, Portable Restroom Trailers, LLC has been working with companies, municipalities, government organizations, and individuals to purchase or rent high-quality portable restrooms. We are the only company that offers clients over seven manufacturers to choose from, providing the best value, quality, affordable solution. We serve clients domestically and internationally, delivering the best portable restrooms to fit the client's needs. For more information on this unique solution call us at: 866-620-5320 or visit us online at: http://www.portablerestroomtrailers.com

Contact: Teri Pahon, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 877-600-8645

Email: Info@PortableRestroomTrailers.com

Website: www.PortableRestroomTrailers.com

