Dave Announces John Ricci's Retirement, Names Joan Aristei as Successor and Chief Legal Officer

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave Inc. (Nasdaq: DAVE), one of the nation's leading neobanks, today announced that John Ricci, General Counsel, will retire on September 29, 2023. Joan Aristei has been named Chief Legal Officer, effective September 25, 2023.

Previously serving in both private and public sectors during his nearly 30-year legal career, John brought invaluable financial law expertise to Dave. Over the past three years, Mr. Ricci has been instrumental in Dave's success and pivotal in taking the company public in January 2022.

"John has been a trusted counselor, strategic business partner, and invaluable leader who drove the culture of Dave's legal and compliance team," said Jason Wilk, CEO and founder of Dave. "He strengthened the legal function while supporting the execution of our business strategy as Dave reached new milestones. I thank John for his dedicated service."

Joan Aristei most recently served as General Counsel and Chief Risk Officer at Oportun. Before Oportun, Aristei was Citigroup Private Bank's Head of Banking and Lending Product Compliance. She has also served as Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer, and Assistant General Counsel at JP Morgan Chase Auto and Student Lending division, and as counsel to Nissan Motors Finance and Toyota Financial Services. Her combined decades of experience in legal, compliance, and fintech leadership will add a wealth of knowledge to the executive team and be vital to the business and legal strategy.

Mr. Wilk said, "We are thrilled to welcome Joan onto our executive team. Her extensive experience and deep consumer financial services and fintech law knowledge make her an excellent fit to steer Dave's legal department as we forge ahead toward profitability."

Ms. Aristei said, "I've always been drawn to companies operating at the frontier of consumer finance to expand access and equity. I look forward to leading the legal team and collaborating with leadership as Dave continues its growth."

Dave (Nasdaq: DAVE) is a leading U.S. neobank and fintech pioneer serving millions of everyday Americans. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide best-in-class banking services at a fraction of the price of incumbents. Dave partners with Evolve Bank & Trust, member FDIC. For more information about the company, visit: www.dave.com. For investor information and updates, visit: investors.dave.com/ and follow @davebanking on Twitter.

