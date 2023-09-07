Azara Healthcare and Unite Us Announce Integration for Seamless Connection to Social Services Support

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azara Healthcare , the leading provider of population health management solutions, and Unite Us , the nation's leading software company enabling cross-sector collaboration to improve people's health and well-being, today announced an integration to provide their mutual clients with easy, secure connections to care in their local communities.

Unite Us' software brings sectors together to drive the collaboration to identify, deliver, and pay for services that impact whole-person health. With the integration's launch, Azara Healthcare's customers will have access to Unite Us' national network of community-based resources and a secure referral platform to provide their patients with the full spectrum of care.

"As the healthcare sector advances its pursuit of value-based care, providers are placing greater emphasis on addressing social drivers of health as they strive to keep their patients healthy," said Jeff Brandes, President & CEO of Azara Healthcare. "Access to social services resources at the point of care via Unite Us not only streamlines operations and enhances efficiency for healthcare teams but also plays a pivotal role in positively impacting the health and quality of life of the communities we serve."

Through a single click within the Azara DRVS and Azara Care Connect population health platforms, customers will be seamlessly directed to Unite Us via single sign-on, leveraging patient context and social drivers of health triggers available in Azara DRVS to locate and refer patients to community-based resources. The Unite Us integration allows Azara clients to better support the complex needs of patients and their families by providing clinical staff, care managers, and care coordinators with an effortless workflow between the two platforms.

"The need for social support has never been greater, and our collaboration with Azara will increase access to critical social care resources that empower them to achieve the health and wellness they deserve," said Irene Wong, Senior Director of Channel Partnerships at Unite Us. "Unite Us is committed to delivering the innovation, connection, and support necessary to help our partners and the individuals they serve to navigate challenges and remove barriers to care."

Oklahoma Primary Care Association is sponsoring a Unite Us FHIR Integration with Azara DRVS for 17 FQHCs across the state to better serve Oklahoman's needs by streamlining and connecting patients to wrap-around services throughout the Unite Oklahoma community. Unite Us is currently being utilized by 11 FQHCs, and this new partnership with OKPCA and Azara will further expand its commitment to serving FQHCs and their patients.

About Azara Healthcare:

Azara Healthcare, the 2023 Best in KLAS provider of population health management solutions, is the leading provider of quality measurement, analytics and reporting for the Community Health and physician practice market. Azara solutions empower more than 1,000 Community Health Centers, physician practices, Primary Care Associations, Health Center Controlled Networks, and clinically integrated networks in 41 states to improve the quality and efficiency of care for more than 25 million Americans through actionable data. www.azarahealthcare.com

About Unite Us:

Unite Us is the nation's leading software company enabling collaboration across sectors to improve the health and well-being of communities. Unite Us' secure solutions establish a new standard of care that identifies and predicts social care needs, connects people to services, and leverages meaningful outcomes data to further drive community investment. Through Unite Us' national network and software, community-based organizations, government agencies, health plans, and healthcare providers are all connected to better collaborate and meet the needs of the individuals in their communities. Follow Unite Us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

