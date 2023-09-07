7-Eleven Opens First Store in Laos

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CP ALL Laos, a Master Franchisee of 7-Eleven International LLC ("7IN") – a joint-venture of 7-Eleven, Inc. (SEI) and Seven-Eleven Japan (SEJ) – opened its first 7-Eleven® store in Laos. The store is located on Souphanouvong Avenue in Vientiane.

The store features 7-Eleven's signature retail environment and serves a variety of internationally-popular products and beverages – including bean-to-cup coffee, Slurpee® drinks and Big Gulp® drinks. Customers can enjoy hamburgers, toasted sandwiches, and freshly baked bread. CP ALL Laos is looking into opportunities to offer Laotian meals.

CP ALL Laos is excited to serve the community of Vientiane, the capital and largest city of Laos, as it experiences significant economic growth and surge in tourism following the opening of the Laos-China Railway high-speed train.

"With its thriving economy and growing population, Laos offers an excellent environment for 7‑Eleven's first retail venture in the region," said 7-Eleven International Co-CEO's Shin Abe and Ken Wakabayashi. "Our entrance into the country brings Laotian customers a one-stop-shop solution with quality fresh food and convenience needs, via a store format not currently prevalent in the market. The store opening in Laos marks the 20th country and region for 7-Eleven. We are excited to continue to provide citizens and tourists alike with world-class convenience."

CP ALL Laos Co., Lt. is a subsidiary of CP All Public Company Limited, which operates more than 14,000 7-Eleven stores in Thailand and Cambodia and is one of the largest 7-Eleven licensees. CP ALL Laos plans to expand stores throughout the country, starting with the Vientiane metropolitan area.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7‑Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offer customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats, and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers, and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

About Seven-Eleven Japan

In 1973, SEVEN-ELEVEN JAPAN, Co., LTD. (then York Seven Co., Ltd.) was established and opened the first 7-Eleven store in Japan in May of the following year. Currently, the company operates more than 21,000 stores throughout Japan, mainly through franchises.

With "modernization and revitalization of existing small and medium-sized retail stores" and "coexistence and co-prosperity" as its founding principles, Seven-Eleven Japan has continually embraced the challenge of change through its unique franchise system based on trusting relationship with franchisees, excellent product development capabilities in areas such as ready-made side dishes and fast food, and information network. As the company celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, Seven-Eleven Japan will continue to change further in order to "open the door to the next level of convenience."

About 7-Eleven International

With offices in Dallas, Texas, and Tokyo, Japan, 7‑Eleven International LLC master franchises and/or licenses more than 46,000 stores in 16 countries and regions. Globally, the 7-Eleven trademark is represented in over 84,000 stores, and the iconic brand will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2027. http://www.7-11int.com

