Orange Capital to Vote FOR the Merger and Internalization Transaction at the GNL Special Meeting

Orange Capital Agrees that the Proposed Internalization Consideration is Within the Range of Precedent Transactions

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Capital Ventures, LP ("Orange Capital") announced today its intention to vote in favor of the proposed internalization and merger transaction after reaching out to management, performing a thorough review of Global Net Lease, Inc's (NYSE: GNL) ("GNL" or "Company") presentation filed on August 28, 2023, and its related joint proxy materials, participating in the investor call hosted on September 5, 2023 and entering into a confidential agreement with the Company's advisor (the "Advisor") and the Company following discussions with its management. Pursuant to the agreement, the Advisor, at no expense to the Company, will reimburse Orange Capital for its time and expenses depending on the outcome of the vote. Orange Capital agrees that the proposed internalization consideration is within the range of precedent transactions as determined by BMO given the size and scope of the proposed transaction and compared to comparable market transactions.

Under the agreement, Orange Capital has entered into a customary standstill agreement and will vote in favor of the Company's directors at the 2024 annual meeting.

Voting FOR this transaction is the best path forward for us. We hope the transaction unlocks long-term shareholder value through reduced leverage, increased earnings and improved corporate governance.

For these reasons, we will vote FOR the transaction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains a number of forward-looking statements. Words such as "plan," "believe," "anticipate," "reflect," "invest," "see," "make," "expect," "deliver," "drive," "improve," "intend," "assess," "remain," "evaluate," "establish," "focus," "build," "turn," "expand," "leverage," "grow," "will," and variations of such words and similar future or conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Orange Capital's, GNL's, RTL's or AR Global's plans, impacts of accounting standards and guidance, growth, legal matters, taxes, costs and cost savings, impairments, dividends, expectations, investments, innovations, opportunities, capabilities, execution, initiatives, and pipeline. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the Issuer's control. Orange Capital disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update, revise, or withdraw any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

