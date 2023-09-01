Gates Industrial to Participate in Morgan Stanley's 11th Annual Laguna Conference

DENVER, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES), a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions, today announced that the Company will participate in Morgan Stanley's 11th Annual Laguna Conference in Dana Point, California, on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. Ivo Jurek, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at 2:40 p.m. Eastern time.

To listen to a live webcast of this presentation, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Gates Investor Relations website at investors.gates.com and click on the event webcast link. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days at investors.gates.com.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment ("first-fit") manufacturers as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries to everyday consumer applications including virtually every form of transportation. Our products are sold in over 130 countries across our four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India.

