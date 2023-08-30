Sabio Holdings Announces Aziz Rahimtoola Wins First-Ever Founder of the Year Category in 2023 Digiday Technology Awards

Three of Sabio executives also named as honorees for the 2023 Cynopsis Top Women in Media.

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO; OTCQX: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of connected TV ("CTV")/over-the-top ("OTT") advertising platforms validated by performance, today announced CEO and co-founder Aziz Rahimtoola won the Founder of the Year category for the 2023 Digiday Technology Awards . This year is the first time Digiday has accepted submissions for this category, making Rahimtoola Digiday's premiere Founder of the Year.

"I am honored to receive this distinction and to be among such an accomplished group of founders considered for this year's Digiday Technology Awards," said Aziz Rahimtoola, CEO and co-founder of Sabio Holdings. "Sabio's mission has been and continues to be to bring pluralism of thought and ideas to the media ecosystem. I want to thank our incredible management team at Sabio for helping us continue to achieve this objective of what people thought couldn't be possible. It's the incredible people of Sabio that make this company great and that's what I'm most proud of as a founder and CEO."

The Digiday Technology Awards recognize the technology modernizing media and marketing. Among the prevalent themes this year were micro-personalization with AI and e-commerce technology as well as privacy compliance and partnerships.

Further highlighting Aziz's strong leadership skills and support for his team, several Sabio employees were named as honorees for the 2023 Cynopsis Top Women in Media . Katie Hoseit, Global VP, Sales, and Julie Victor, Senior Director of Politics and Engagement, were named as honorees within the Ad Sales Superstar category, and Elisa Dao, SVP of Marketing, in the High-Five category which spotlights executives at any level who solved a specific problem with speed and ingenuity.

These wins follow an impressive year for Sabio, who was also selected as a winner at the 2023 Cynopsis Measure Up! Awards in the Outstanding CTV Targeting Solution category for its work with Cracker Barrel and Carat. In addition, App Science™ (division of Sabio Holdings) Executive Vice President Helen Lum has been recognized among LA TV Week's 40 Under 40 .

