Atom Computing adds key leaders to accelerate quantum computing momentum with the U.S. government

BERKELEY, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atom Computing announced it has appointed Ken Braithwaite, former Secretary of the Navy, to its Board of Directors and that Greg Muhlner has joined the company as Vice President of Public Sector to lead engagement with the U.S. government.

CEO Rob Hays said the addition of Braithwaite and Muhlner reflects the important role of the U.S. government in the advancement and adoption of quantum computing, noting Atom Computing's collaborations with the U.S. Department of Defense , U.S. Department of Energy , and the National Science Foundation .

"The United States has a vibrant quantum ecosystem thanks, in part, to investments the federal government has made in quantum computing research and development, workforce initiatives, and procurement," he said. "Public-private partnership with our company will help to advance the technology and ensure U.S. leadership in this area of strategic importance. Ken (Braithwaite) and Greg (Muhlner) have extensive federal government experience that will help position Atom Computing as the premier partner to the U.S. in winning the race to large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computing."

Braithwaite was sworn in as the Secretary of the Navy in 2020 and previously served as a U.S. ambassador to Norway. He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1984 and was commissioned as an ensign in the U.S. Navy. Braithwaite left active duty in 1993 but continued his service in the Navy Reserve while holding several executive leadership positions in private industry.

Muhlner has 15 years of experience in business development and sales to the federal government. Before joining Atom Computing, he was Vice President of Sales for Rebellion Defense and led Navy and U.S. Marine Corps sales at Amazon Web Services. Muhlner served as a Naval Special Warfare (SEAL) Officer, participating in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

"Quantum computing is a disruptive technology that will redefine computing and the complexity of problems that we can solve," Braithwaite said. "For our national security and to fuel our economy, it is imperative the United States and its allies win the quantum computing race. I am proud to serve on Atom Computing's board of directors to help the company achieve its mission in this critical new domain."

