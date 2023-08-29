Unveiling the Hidden Web of Nursing Home Ownership: Bedsore.Law's Ernie Tosh Spotlights Accountability Gaps

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedsore.Law, a national law firm specializing in nursing home abuse and bedsores, is at the forefront of addressing transparency challenges within the nursing home industry. A recent article by Bloomberg Law, "Nursing Homes' Ownership Web Spotlights Accountability Limits," features insightful commentary from Ernie Tosh, co-founder of Bedsore.Law. The article delves into the complexities of nursing home ownership structures, shedding light on the hurdles faced by legal professionals in securing justice for abused and neglected residents.

Bedsore.Law (PRNewswire)

Bedsore.Law Co-Founder Ernie Tosh Discusses Nursing Home Abuse and Transparency

In an analogy that captures the essence of the issue, Tosh notes, "You see the suction cups and figure it has to be a cephalopod. But I don't know if it's an octopus. Is it a cuttlefish? Is it a squid? I don't know. You can't tell. You can't see enough." The metaphor underscores the challenge of identifying responsible parties due to obscured ownership layers.

With extensive experience in nursing home abuse litigation, Ernie Tosh emphasizes that the lack of transparency in nursing home financial reports, particularly concerning profits, ownership, and transactions with "related parties," creates a significant barrier to accountability. This lack of clarity hampers legal actions against those responsible for neglect and abuse, making it challenging for attorneys to build robust cases.

Tosh highlights that nursing home ownership often involves intricate networks of shell companies, intentionally designed to shield assets and obscure accountability. This deliberate opacity, as Tosh points out, is "a problem for every lawyer who does this kind of work on the plaintiff side." Uncovering the layers and holding responsible parties accountable for their actions is difficult under the status quo of nursing home reporting requirements.

The article discusses the proposed rule by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) aimed at enhancing transparency. This rule requires nursing homes to publicly disclose individuals or entities with control over a facility, including private equity investors and real estate investment trusts (REITs). Tosh, while acknowledging this step as "progress in the right direction," highlights that more comprehensive measures are needed to unveil the intricate web of ownership.

Ernie Tosh's insights echo Bedsore.Law's commitment to advocating for nursing home residents' rights and pursuing accountability for those who suffer due to neglect and abuse. With an unwavering dedication to justice, Bedsore.Law continues to provide comprehensive legal representation to victims and their families nationwide, while also contributing to critical discussions surrounding industry accountability.

As a recognized authority in nursing home abuse litigation, Ernie Tosh travels the country, engaging with attorneys, state officials, and lawmakers to underscore the importance of ownership transparency. Tosh's advocacy extends beyond legal proceedings, as he emphasizes the need for state and federal actions to ensure proper accountability in the nursing home industry.

Bedsore.Law remains steadfast in its pursuit of justice, aiming to navigate the complexities of nursing home ownership structures and advocating for change that upholds the rights and wellbeing of vulnerable residents.

For media inquiries and interviews with Ernie Tosh, please contact:

[Jeff Aidikoff]

[info@bedsore.law]

[424-600-2004]

About Bedsore.Law:

Bedsore.Law is one of the leading legal firms specializing in nursing home abuse cases nationwide. With a commitment to justice and accountability, the firm strives to empower victims and their families by providing comprehensive legal representation. Along with over 25 years of experience practicing law, Co-founder Ernie Tosh works with legislators around the country to increase transparency and accountability in the nursing home industry.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bedsore.Law