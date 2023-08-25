SolidCAM World 2023 Virtual Conference LIVE Stream Broadcast September 5-6, 2023

NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SolidCAM, a world leader in CAM Software and Technical and Post-Processor Support for CNC Machining, will be live streaming their annual conference on September 5th and 6th.

SolidCAM provides the CAM solution you need for faster, more efficient machining, seamlessly integrated and associative in SOLIDWORKS, Solid Edge and Inventor. (PRNewswire)

SolidCAM experts will highlight the latest module updates and enhancements, and will showcase the latest version of SolidCAM.

"SolidCAM World is an important event for our Customers, Prospects and Resellers", said Dr. Emil Somekh, SolidCAM's CEO. "The live stream broadcast gives us the opportunity to show everyone around the world what SolidCAM provides to make their CNC machining businesses more profitable and more productive."

SolidCAM provides the CAM solution you need for faster, more efficient machining, seamlessly integrated and associative in SOLIDWORKS, Solid Edge and Inventor. SolidCAM's iMachining saves 70% and more in CNC machining time, increases tool life five times and more, and provides optimal automatic Feeds & Speeds with the patented Technology Wizard.

SolidCAM's industry leading Multi-Channel Mill-Turn & Swiss-Type CAM includes post-processors for all complex Mill-Turn & Swiss-Type CNCs. Users optimize their machining with SolidCAM's Multi-Channel synchronization and see complete Machine Simulation for safer machining.

SolidCAM Additive provides the complete Solution for cost effective, combined 3D Metal Printing and CNC Machining. With Hybrid Manufacturing, 3D print your part in metal, then CNC finish it, saving costs vs. traditional manufacturing. SolidCAM's extensive machining knowledge helps guide the entire process from design to 3Dprinting, and to CNC machining.

Register for the SolidCAM World 2023 LIVE stream via the link below:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jack Maner

Marketing Manager

Email: jack.maner@solidcam.com

Phone: 866-975-1115

SolidCAM - The Solid Platform for Manufacturing (PRNewswire)

SOURCE SolidCAM