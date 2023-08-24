Hyundai Mobis Unveils the Future of Electrification at IAA Mobility 2023

For the second consecutive year, Hyundai Mobis will grace IAA Mobility in Munich , highlighting pioneering solutions anchored in electrification

Spotlight on the groundbreaking technologies powering Kia's flagship electric vehicle, the EV9, and introduction of the transformative electrification platform, e-CCPM

With a European order target of $1.29 billion , representing a quarter of the company's global revenue target, Hyundai Mobis doubles down on electrification and automotive components to expand its European footprint

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX: 012330) is poised to outline its electrification-centric vision at the apex of the European mobility show. The company is positioning itself to appeal to Europe's leading automotive companies, renowned for its rigorous standards in technical excellence and dependability. The strategy is to leverage its technological prowess to drive significant orders with the aim of achieving a quarter of Hyundai Mobis' global order aspirations for the year in the European market.

Today, Hyundai Mobis announced its intent to display an array of over 20 production-ready advancements in electrification and automotive components at the IAA Mobility 2023 Show. Running from 5th to 10th September in Munich, this event has a global reputation based on its origins evolving out of the esteemed Frankfurt Motor Show. This marks Hyundai Mobis' second year attending the event having previously debuted in 2021.

This year's IAA Mobility Show is pivotal for Hyundai Mobis. The company is set to underscore its electrification roadmap, a cornerstone of its forward-looking strategy. Visitors can anticipate a firsthand look at Kia's electric crown jewel, the EV9, replete with Hyundai Mobis' state-of-the-art Battery System (BSA) and the innovative Power Electric (PE) system — the essential automotive components for electrification.

Hyundai Mobis will also unveil the next-generation e-CCPM (Electric Complete Chassis Platform Module). This cutting-edge breakthrough integrates core electrification innovations into a versatile aluminum frame, enabling the creation of diverse PBVs (Purpose Built Vehicles) without necessitating distinct platform developments and offering an all-encompassing solution for electrification.

During the showcase, the company is set to host discussions with prominent European automakers, including Volkswagen, Daimler, and BMW, targeting collaborations on future technologies around its cutting-edge capabilities: groundbreaking electrification solutions, autonomous driving systems, and the world's first rollable display.

Hyundai Mobis is optimistic about enlarging its European market footprint through its attendance at global mobility shows like the IAA. Hyundai Mobis' target for overseas auto component sales is $5.36 billion, with Europe contributing a considerable $1.29 billion, accounting for approximately 25%. One example of its momentum in Europe is the electrification components contract for Volkswagen, a renowned German automaker, which Hyundai Mobis recently secured. This success underlines its potential for further European contracts.

Hyundai Mobis is also gearing up for the upcoming Detroit Auto Show in the U.S., followed closely by the Tokyo Mobility Show in October. With these successive global showcases, Hyundai Mobis is poised to supercharge its global outreach, securing new client acquisitions through its specialized regional teams. (End)

Hyundai Mobis Press Conference at IAA Mobility 2023

Date/Time: September 4th, 10:40 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. CET

Venue: Hall B2, at Booth D20

Presenter: Axel J. Maschka, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Division of Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis booth at IAA Mobility 2023 (PRNewswire)

About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the global no. 6 automotive supplier, headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Hyundai Mobis has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company's products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting, and automotive electronics. Hyundai Mobis operates its R&D headquarters in Korea, with four technology centers in the United States, Germany, China and India. For more information, please visit the website at http://www.mobis.co.kr/

Media Contact

Jihyun Han: jihyun.han@mobis.co.kr

Myong Sun Song: sms@mobis.co.kr

Hyundai Mobis CI (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Mobis) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Mobis