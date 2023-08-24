Hyundai Highest-Ranked Mass Market Brand In J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Tech Experience Index Study

Hyundai Achieved Top Ranking for the Fourth Year in a Row

2023 Palisade Received Emerging Automation A ward for Reverse Automatic Emergency Braking Technology

2023 Sonata Received Infotainment and Connectivity Award for Phone-based Digital Key Technology

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, J.D. Power named Hyundai as its overall innovation leader for the mass market segment in the 2023 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) StudySM. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Hyundai has secured the top position in the U.S. TXI Mass Market Innovation Index rankings.

The 2023 Palisade also received the emerging automation award for reverse automatic emergency braking technology, known at Hyundai as Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCAi). In addition, the 2023 Sonata received the infotainment and connectivity award for phone-based Digital Keyii technology. These awards underscore Hyundai's steadfast commitment to pioneering advancements that redefine the driving experience for consumers nationwide.

"At the core of our product development philosophy lies the principle of delivering innovative solutions tailored to fulfill our customers' exact needs," says Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "We enhance customer peace of mind by offering cutting-edge advanced driver assistance systems and user-friendly convenience features, showcasing our dedication to prioritizing customer safety and overall satisfaction."

The U.S. TXI provides a single measure that includes both penetration levels of advanced technologies (Market Depth) and consumers assessment of the quality of execution of these advanced technologies across a brand (Excellence in Execution). Both measures are of equal weight – consumers want new technology, but they want it to work well. The TXI Study measures how effectively each automotive brand brings technologies to market, measured on a 1,000-point scale, and analyzes 40 technologies, which are divided into four categories: convenience; emerging automation; energy and sustainability; and infotainment and connectivity.

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (Reverse Automatic Emergency Braking)

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist is a standard safety feature on 2023 Palisade. It can help avoid collisions with rearward objects detected. After the warning, if the risk of the collision remains, it can assist with emergency braking. Hyundai SmartSense encompasses an array of technologies and features precisely designed to elevate driver safety, convenience, and the overall driving experience.

Hyundai Digital Key

Hyundai Digital Key is an optional feature on 2023 Sonatas, which enables drivers to start the engine of the car using a smartphone app and Near-Field Communication (NFC) instead of a physical key.

The 2023 TXI Advanced Technology award for Palisade and Sonata further demonstrates Hyundai's position as an industry pioneer. This recognition not only acknowledges the Palisade and Sonata's remarkable achievements, but also reinforces Hyundai's dedication to elevating the automotive industry through innovation.

About the J.D. Power U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) StudySM

The 2023 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study is based on responses from 82,472 owners of new 2023 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership. The study was fielded from February through May 2023.

The U.S. TXI Study complements the annual J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS)SM and the J.D. Power U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudySM by measuring how effectively each automotive brand brings new technologies to market. The U.S. TXI Study combines the level of adoption of new technologies for each brand with excellence in execution. The execution measurement examines how much owners like the technologies and how many problems they experience while using them.

For more information about the U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/automotive/us-tech-experience-index-txi-study.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Standard on all trims.

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) can alert the driver of a potential collision by providing an audible warning and/or applying braking. RCCA is active when the vehicle is in reverse and operating at low speeds. Never rely exclusively on RCCA. RCCA cannot prevent all collisions and may not provide alerts or braking in all conditions. Always look over your shoulder and use your mirrors to confirm rear clearance. There are limitations to the function, detection, range, and clarity of the system. See Owner's Manual for further details and limitations.

Standard on SEL Plus, Limited, N-Line and optional on SEL trims. For Sonata Hybrid, Standard on SEL and Limited. Hyundai Digital Key require BlueLink connected car service.

Near Field Communication (NFC) digital smartphone key requires a compatible Android smartphone and an appropriately equipped 2023 SONATA vehicle. Not all Android devices are compatible. SONATA vehicle must be equipped with smart key with push button start, wireless device charging, and Audio Video Navigation System 5.0 (or newer) or Display Audio 2.0. Lock/unlock functionality works on front doors only. Features and specifications subject to change. See your Owner's Manual for additional details and limitations.

Optional features shown.

Optional features shown.

